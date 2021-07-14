MSC Virtuosa Naming Ceremony To Take Place in Dubai

In recent years, Dubai has launched to the top of travel bucket lists for cruisers and MSC Cruises is banking on that popularity continuing well into the future. The cruise line announced today a partnership with Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing to hold a naming ceremony for their new ship MSC Virtuosa in Dubai this November. The event will also be a part of the celebrations surrounding the Golden Jubilee of the UAE and will be staged as Dubai welcomes the world to Expo 2020.

Following the naming ceremony, MSC Virtuosa will depart for its maiden Gulf voyage on November 28 with guests on board from Dubai as the first of a series 7-night cruises with visits to the ports of Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas, Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Doha with additional embarkations at Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Pierfrancesco Vago, the Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, explained why Dubai was the right choice for the naming ceremony.

“We are incredibly proud and honored to hold the naming ceremony for our cherished flagship and masterpiece MSC Virtuosa in one of the world’s most sought-after travel destinations – Dubai. This event assumes more significance due to the fact that it is part of the line-up of glorious events and activities taking place for the “Year of the 50th” and coincides with the region’s first World Expo, as well as truly celebrating Dubai as one of the favored destinations for travelers from all over the world. I am so glad that cruising has played and will continue to play an important part in this achievement. I also want to thank Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, DP World and Emirates Airline for their partnership and support in making this event happen,” Vago said.

Cruising to Dubai

There’s a lot for cruisers to love about the city of Dubai. Along with new infrastructure including port and cruise terminal facilities, Dubai has the capacity to accommodate the world’s biggest cruise ships and is well on their way to being an international hub for tourism, trade and technology.

Helal Saeed Almarri, the Director General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, explained that the goal is to become a multi-faceted tourism destination.

“We take great pride in the fact that Dubai has emerged as the cruise hub of the region based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to make the city the world’s most visited and re-visited destination. Dubai’s partnership with an internationally renowned cruise line such as MSC Cruises is testament to the global appeal of Dubai’s cruise industry and its position as a multi-faceted tourism destination. This milestone event will contribute towards sustaining tourism momentum and further strengthen the destination proposition, as we continue to open up to the world in a safe and secure way,” he said.

The naming ceremony for MSC Virtuosa will take place on November 27 at Port Rashid ini Dubai.