MSC Teams with Dolphins

Cruise News – Oct. 18, 2017

Swiss-owned MSC Cruises have Miami on their minds. The line, already sending their newest ship to Miami (and opening an expanded terminal in PortMiami to boot), have now announced a partnership with the Miami Dolphins.

The three-year, one-of-a-kind team-up comes in time for MSC Seaside’s arrival in December 2017. The relationship will give Dolfans unique opportunities on board and in the stadium, with tailgate parties at home games, a cruise-horn blast for a fourth-quarter rally, and an official Dolphins Fan Cruise.

“It is only natural that we have decided to collaborate with an American institution like the Miami Dolphins, representing one of the most loved teams not only by Miami residents but also football fans throughout the U.S. and worldwide,” says Roberto Fusaro, president of MSC Cruises USA. “MSC Cruises is redefining the future of cruising with next-generation ships such as MSC Seaside and appealing to a new audience in the U.S. Similarly, the Dolphins have made a significant investment in the design of Hard Rock Stadium, taking their game experience to the next level and setting a new standard as a global destination for world-class entertainment.”

MSC Seaside joins MSC Divina in Miami, and will be joined by the next-generation ship MSC Meraviglia in North America from 2019.

Photo: MSC Cruises