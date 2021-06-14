Slowly but steadily, cruise ships are returning to operation all around the world with the latest being MSC Splendida. The ship embarked on a 7-night Eastern Mediterranean itinerary over the weekend from the northern Italian port of Trieste. The itinerary calls on Ancona, Italy; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Bari, Italy; the Greek island of Corfu and Kotor in Montenegro or Split in Croatia before the ship returns to Trieste with embarkation available in each of the Italian ports.

MSC Grandiosa and MSC Seaside are currently sailing in the West Mediterranean, MSC Orchestra is operating in the East Mediterranean and flagship MSC Virtuosa is cruising in the UK for British guests only.

MSC is one of the fastest growing cruise lines with 18 ships in the current fleet and more on the way. The cruise line will debut MSC Seashore later this summer and MSC World Europa will arrive in late 2022. They also recently announced their new luxury cruise brand, Explora Journeys, which is scheduled to begin sailing in 2023. The new cruise brand will emphasize a personalized approach to the guest experience with high-end amenities and a focus on hospitality.

MSC Cruises’ Health and Safety Protocols

MSC Cruises is one of the few cruise lines that has been sailing since last year in Europe. The cruise line implemented a stringent health and safety protocol for guest safety. Procedures include COVID-19 screenings prior to embarkation, social distancing, face masks in public areas, enhanced cleaning procedures and extensive crew training on all the updated safety measures.

Other MSC Cruise Ships Sailing Soon

MSC Magnifica will resume sailings on June 20, 2021 from Italy for voyages in the East Mediterranean, MSC Seaview will restart on July 3 from Kiel in Germany for sailings in the Baltic Sea to Sweden and Estonia followed by MSC Seashore making her maiden sailing from the end of July in the West Mediterranean.