MSC Seaview Reaches Float-Out Milestone

Cruise News – Aug. 23, 2017

MSC Cruises has celebrated the float out of MSC Seaview during a ceremony at Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard in Italy, which officially marked the first time the ship has touched water since beginning construction.

As the second of MSC Cruises’ Seaside generation of cruise ships, MSC Seaview is based on an innovative prototype that the line says brings guests closer to the sea than ever before; is designed specifically for warmer climates; and provides the ultimate sun and sea cruise experience. The ship is set to enter service in June 2018, just six months after her sister ship, MSC Seaside, is set to debut in Miami in December 2017.

“The float out of MSC Seaview is another significant milestone in the expansion of our fleet,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises. “She is part of a 10-year investment plan that will have already seen the delivery of six new ships by 2020.

“At MSC Cruises, we are truly leading the way with our ship designs, as each new class of ships that we bring into service is rooted in meeting the needs of travelers of different ages, demographics, and holiday desires. With MSC Seaview, in particular, our vision has been inspired by our passion for the sea and we are appealing to guests who are seeking the classic elements of a holiday — sun and sea — taken to the next level with a one-of-a-kind fully immersive and interactive seaside experience even whilst cruising at sea.”

The float out is a key milestone in the construction of a cruise ship, marking the completion of the ship’s exterior. The dry dock is flooded and the ship meets water for the first time before being moved to a wet dock. Now, in the final phase of construction, work begins to complete the interiors, fixtures, and furnishings.

MSC Seaview holds a maximum capacity of 5,179 guests (4,134 at double occupancy) and will sail her inaugural 2018 summer season in the Mediterranean, calling on seven ports in four countries, including Genoa, Naples, Messina, Valetta, Barcelona, and Marseille. Following her inaugural season, MSC Seaview will head to Brazil and the southern hemisphere for the winter 2018–2019 season, with ports of call in Santos, Ilha Grande, Buzios, Porto Belo, and Camboriu.

Photos: MSC Cruises