There are 10 restaurants on board MSC Seaview, each with some sort of ocean view so you can watch the waves roll by as you dine. While MSC Cruises remains a cruise line rooted in the Mediterranean, the cuisine on board reflects the international tastes of the modern cruise passenger. Enjoy classic Mediterranean cuisine in the main dining rooms, Golden Sand and Silver Dolphin, or enjoy a more casual meal at one of the two buffets open all day. Fresh pasta is made right on the ship and an upgraded menu featuring sirloin and lobster during the two elegant evenings on a seven-day cruise is a big hit. As you’d expect with a European cruise line, the wine list is extensive and offers reasonably priced wine by the bottle or glass along with higher end options.

There are several for-fee restaurants on board MSC Seaview where the quality of the cuisine takes a significant step forward. Bistrot L’Atelier is a French restaurant with a nice selection of appetizers and cheese plates to start. The main courses are a mix of fresh seafood dishes like scallops, mussels, or sea bass along with duck and beef options as well. Finish with a delightful crème brûlée or selection of sorbet.

Butcher’s Cut is your traditional American-style chop house serving up prime cuts of filet mignon, dry-aged sirloins, and even racks of lamb. There are options that don’t involve red meat as well as a list of soups and salads to start. Butcher’s Cut is also open for brunch and features omelettes, tater tots and carnitas hash, strawberry french toast, and more.

Ocean Cay, a restaurant which seems to promote the recent opening of MSC Cruises’ private island of the same name, was developed in tandem with Chef Ramon Freixa and features unique takes on old classics, many of which are seafood based. Try not to fill up on the fresh miniature baguettes which come to the table first, but easier said than done!

Asian Market Kitchen by Roy Yamaguchi is actually three eateries rolled into one. There’s a sushi bar, Teppanyaki grill, and a restaurant called Fusion which serves Asian-Hawaiian inspired dishes. You’ll find all your favorite sushi rolls, noodles, and sake when you enjoy a meal at this speciality restaurant.

There are also two gelato venues and the Venchi Bar for hand-crafted chocolate treats and specialty coffees.