MSC Seashore Naming Ceremony to Take Place at Ocean Cay

Cruise Deal of the Week – October 8, 2021
Cruise Deal of the Week – October 8, 2021

Evan Gove - October 8, 2021
October 8, 2021

The newest ship from MSC Cruises will enjoy an extra-special naming ceremony according to a press release from the cruise line! MSC Seashore, which just entered service this summer, will be at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve on November 18th for a naming ceremony featuring the Godmother of 16 MSC Cruises ships, actress Sophia Loren. The ship will leave PortMiami on the 17th and those invited on board will get an exclusive first look at the ship before she begins cruising the Bahamas and Caribbean from Miami beginning November 20th. 

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to launch our newest ship in Miami and celebrate its naming in Ocean Cay, as a further demonstration of our commitment to and investment in the U.S. market. Not only have we expanded our footprint in Florida by now offering two homeports with PortMiami and Port Canaveral to make our cruises even more accessible, but we’re also elevating the U.S. guest experience by bringing some of our best and most innovative ships for our North American guests. It is also no coincidence that Ocean Cay will be central to our celebrations next month. We can’t wait for more guests to see firsthand what makes the island so special,” said MSC Cruises USA President Ruben Rodriguez.  

The festivities will occur on the island, a first for the cruise line, as well as on board the ship as it overnights at Ocean Cay. Highlights include a gala dinner and live entertainment.  

RELATED: MSC Cruises Holds Delivery Ceremony for MSC Seashore

Ocean Cay officially opened in 2019 but sat in limbo this whole time as cruising was prohibited from US ports per the CDC’s no-sail order. No that the order is lifted and cruises are sailing from the United States again, MSC is thrilled to finally get guests on their private island.

The former sand-dredging operation has been completely transformed by MSC Cruises into a private paradise complete with protected ecosystems for the ocean’s flora and fauna. The island features more than two miles of sand beaches, private cabanas, a spa, shopping, and plenty of activities for happy cruisers enjoying their fun in the sun. 

 Have you been to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve? Let us know in the comments! 

Let us know your comments!

Evan Gove
Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise's social media accounts.

