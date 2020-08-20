fbpx

MSC Seashore Floats Out for the First Time 

MSC Cruises celebrated the float out of its new megaship set to debut in 2021. 

MSC Seashore

It was a big day for MSC Cruises at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. The cruise line watched their latest megaship float out for the first time. MSC Seashore will become the third of a total of four vessels in MSC Cruises’ new Seaside class of ships, following her sister ships MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview, which launched in 2017 and 2018. 

MSC Seashore will be the longest ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet at a whopping 1,112 feet. The 169,500 gross ton ship with a maximum capacity of 5,877 guests. According to Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono, the float out ceremony is an important milestone in the life of a cruise ship. 

MSC Cruises | MSC Seashore

MSC Cruises and Fincantieri representatives together open the valves at todays MSC Seashore float out ceremony | Photo: MSC Cruises

“The float out has always been one of the most satisfying moments for those involved in the construction of a ship. It is also the occasion to further strengthen everyone’s commitment, because when the ship touches the sea, a lot of work has already been done, but much more still lies ahead. This applies even more to “MSC Seashore,” which will become the new flagship of MSC Cruises: a record-breaking ship, that focuses on innovation, technology and design, and emphasizing the Fincantieri leadership,” he said. “The uncertain situation that we are experiencing worldwide adds even more important value to this day, which bodes well not only for MSC Cruises and for our company, but for the entire cruise industry.”

MSC Seashore Features New Tech 

MSC Cruises CEO  Pierfrancesco Vago touted the cruise ship’s size and technical innovation. 

“We are committed to our new builds program, which with each new class of ships sees us innovating and setting new standards in the industry. MSC Seashore will in fact be the largest and most innovative cruise vessel ever built in Italy, featuring the latest and most advanced environmental technology currently available,” he said. 

MSC Cruises

Water enters the dry dock to float MSC Seashore for the first time | Photo: MSC Cruises

MSC Seashore will be fitted with an advanced catalytic reduction system to reduce nitrogen oxide by 90 percent as well as an advanced wastewater treatment system to treat wastewater to a very high quality where the end product is of a better standard than most land-based municipal waste standards around the world.

MSC Seashore will also be fitted with shore-to-ship power which connects a docked cruise ship to a port’s local power grid to further reduce air emissions, a standard on MSC ships since 2017. 

Vago also reminded everyone that it won’t be the only ship MSC Cruises introduces in 2021.

“She will also be one of two new ships for which we will receive delivery in 2021, thus underlying our belief in the long-term growth prospects of the sector — as also demonstrated by the return to service of our first ship earlier this week as well as the investments made in our new health and safety operating protocol which is already setting a new standard for the industry.

MSC Virtuosa is currently in production at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France with expected delivery in 2021. 

Once she’s fully operational, MSC Seashore will travel to Miami in November 2021. From there, she will sail 7-night Caribbean itineraries, including stops at MSC Cruises’ private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Have you cruised on MSC Cruises’ seaside class of ships? Let us know in the comments! 

Evan Gove
Author

Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise's social media accounts.

