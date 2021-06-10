One of the fastest growing cruise lines is expanding their reaching into the luxury cruise sector and we couldn’t be more excited. Explora Journeys is billed by MSC as the next generation of luxury cruising with the first of four new ships, Explora I, sailing in 2023. Small ship luxury and expedition cruising has exploded in popularity lately with more to come, particularly as the industry recovers from the pandemic. The new cruise brand will emphasize a personalized approach to the guest experience with high-end amenities and outstanding hospitality. The steel-cutting for the first ship happened this morning at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

“Building a luxury brand that will redefine the cruise experience and create a category of its own has been a long-held vision of mine and my family,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group’s cruise business and broader passenger division. “Inspired by our personal travel wishes, Explora Journeys will be an ocean escape like no other, allowing guests to relax, make memories, and cherish the time at sea with their loved ones. After all, time is the ultimate luxury.”

About the New Ship

Designed with the help of those in the superyacht and luxury hospitality industries, the new ship will seamlessly blend elegant Swiss precision with modern European craftsmanship. With 461 oceanfront suites and residences, guests will enjoy outstanding views at sea and in port from their floor to ceiling windows and personal private terrace. Suites will start at 376 square feet, which is among the most spacious for the category in the industry.

The ship will also feature 14 decks, 64 private cabanas along three outdoor pools, an inside pool with retractable roof and a number of indoor and outdoor whirlpools along the promenade deck.

“Explora Journeys was designed for guests who want to stay longer, leave later, and travel deeper,” said Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys. “Customer centricity is at the core of everything we do. We’ve commissioned research, organized focus groups, and hosted roundtable discussions with global specialists in luxury to design the perfect ship for our guests. Explora Journeys will bring a new perspective to the travel industry, reinventing the classic cruise experience for the next generation of luxury travelers.”

Explora I will have a guest to crew ratio of 1.25 to 1 and will feature flexible dining times at nine distinct restaurants, several indoor and outdoor bars and lounges and an all-included style so guests can leave their wallets in their suite.

The ship’s design incorporates provision for battery storage allowing future hybrid power generation, as well as the latest selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology, enabling a reduction of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 90%. Built with ship-to-shore power capabilities to avoid CO2 emissions while at berth and powered by marine gas oil, all four ships will be RINA DOLPHIN certified for reduced underwater noise. As Explora Journeys is focused on leaving a positive impression on the places and people visited, single-use plastics will not be used onboard the ship, nor will they be offered during land-based experiences.

Will you be booking a vacation with MSC Cruises’ new luxury line? Let us know in the comments!