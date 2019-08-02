MSC Hosts the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders Annual Photoshoot Cruise

The Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders have officially wrapped up their 2019 annual photo shoot sailing aboard MSC Cruises’ innovative smart ships, MSC Seaside in the Caribbean and MSC Meraviglia in Northern Europe. More than 13 of the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders participated in this year’s photo shoot, themed “Dance Unites the World,” set to be released in Fall 2019.

“MSC Cruises is proud to offer its guests enriching and authentic cruise experiences both on board and ashore, which is why MSC Seaside and MSC Meraviglia served as the perfect backdrop for this year’s photo shoot, which focused on immersive cultural learning,” said Ken Muskat EVP and Chief Operating Officer of MSC Cruises USA. “Our partnership with the Miami Dolphins continues to be a natural fit, since both of our brands value discovery, connecting with people from all over the world, and engaging in educational and cultural experiences.”

On both sailings, the cheer squad enjoyed an enriching on board experience, inspired by MSC Cruises’ European heritage, as well as being immersed in the local culture of the ships’ iconic ports of call. On board, the ladies dined on gourmet, international cuisine including Spanish bites at Hola! Tapas on board MSC Meraviglia, created by two Michelin-starred chef Ramón Freixa; and, a fusion of pan-Asian cuisine on board MSC Seaside’s Asian Market Kitchen, from its pioneer, celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi.

Highlights of the trips included:

Ocho Rios, Jamaica: The cheerleaders hosted a cross-cultural dance class with Too Kool Dance Crew . Then, the team headed to Dunn’s River Falls to capture photos of the cheerleaders at the iconic locale. The ladies finished the day with a meal of traditional Jamaican jerk.

Cozumel, Mexico: The team began the day at a local school, Escuela Secundaria General “Carlos Monsivais,” for a dance lesson with the students. Then completed their photo shoot at the Mayan Ruins before enjoying a seafood lunch at a Cozumel staple with beautiful ocean views.

George Town, Cayman Islands: The Miami Dolphins cheerleaders hosted a dance clinic with Dreamchasers, a local dance troupe, at the Harquail Theatre. The team took photos at the Cayman Turtle Centre, a local conservation center, and enjoyed lunch.

Copenhagen, Denmark: The squad hosted a clinic with Global Kidz and visited the iconic sites of Rosenborg Castle and Nyhayn Harbor.

Kiel, Germany: The cheerleaders enjoyed a dance clinic with Ballet-in-Kiel and Kiel Baltic Hurricanes Cheerleaders as well as captured images throughout the week of the signature locale.

