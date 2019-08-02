SEARCH

What Would You Name Virgin Voyages’ New Craft Beer?
Cruise News
240 views
240 views

What Would You Name Virgin Voyages’ New Craft Beer?

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 1, 2019
16 Views
August 2, 2019

MSC Hosts the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders Annual Photoshoot Cruise

Miami Dolphins Cheerleader

The Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders have officially wrapped up their 2019 annual photo shoot sailing aboard MSC Cruises’ innovative smart ships, MSC Seaside in the Caribbean and MSC Meraviglia in Northern Europe. More than 13 of the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders participated in this year’s photo shoot, themed “Dance Unites the World,” set to be released in Fall 2019. 

Dolphins Cheerleaders

Cheer book shoot Day at Sea restaurants shoots on May 22, 2019 (Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins)

“MSC Cruises is proud to offer its guests enriching and authentic cruise experiences both on board and ashore, which is why MSC Seaside and MSC Meraviglia served as the perfect backdrop for this year’s photo shoot, which focused on immersive cultural learning,” said Ken Muskat EVP and Chief Operating Officer of MSC Cruises USA. “Our partnership with the Miami Dolphins continues to be a natural fit, since both of our brands value discovery, connecting with people from all over the world, and engaging in educational and cultural experiences.”

Dolphins Cheerleaders

Cheer book shoot (Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins)

On both sailings, the cheer squad enjoyed an enriching on board experience, inspired by MSC Cruises’ European heritage, as well as being immersed in the local culture of the ships’ iconic ports of call. On board, the ladies dined on gourmet, international cuisine including Spanish bites at Hola! Tapas on board MSC Meraviglia, created by two Michelin-starred chef Ramón Freixa; and, a fusion of pan-Asian cuisine on board MSC Seaside’s Asian Market Kitchen, from its pioneer, celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi.

Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders

Cheer book shoot on May 20, 2019 in Jamaica (Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins)

Highlights of the trips included: 

Ocho Rios, Jamaica: The cheerleaders hosted a cross-cultural dance class with Too Kool Dance Crew . Then, the team headed to Dunn’s River Falls to capture photos of the cheerleaders at the iconic locale. The ladies finished the day with a meal of traditional Jamaican jerk.

Cozumel, Mexico: The team began the day at a local school, Escuela Secundaria General “Carlos Monsivais,” for a dance lesson with the students. Then completed their photo shoot at the Mayan Ruins before enjoying a seafood lunch at a Cozumel staple with beautiful ocean views.

George Town, Cayman Islands: The Miami Dolphins cheerleaders hosted a dance clinic with Dreamchasers, a local dance troupe, at the Harquail Theatre. The team took photos at the Cayman Turtle Centre, a local conservation center, and enjoyed lunch.

Copenhagen, Denmark: The squad hosted a clinic with Global Kidz and visited the iconic sites of Rosenborg Castle and Nyhayn Harbor.

Kiel, Germany: The cheerleaders enjoyed a dance clinic with Ballet-in-Kiel and Kiel Baltic Hurricanes Cheerleaders as well as captured images throughout the week of the signature locale.

Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders

Cheer book shoot on May 20, 2019 in Jamaica (Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins)

Check out the pictures from last year’s photoshoot: MSC Cruises Hosts Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders Annual Photoshoot

########################
Cruise Deal of the Week – July 19, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
849 views
849 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – July 19, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - July 19, 2019
Virgin Voyages Teases Beach Club at Bimini With New Video
Cruise News
1258 views2
1258 views2

Virgin Voyages Teases Beach Club at Bimini With New Video

Porthole Cruise Magazine - July 18, 2019
VIP@Sea: Jetset Christina is Livin’ La Vida Luxury
Cruise Magazine
744 views
744 views

VIP@Sea: Jetset Christina is Livin’ La Vida Luxury

Porthole Cruise Magazine - July 18, 2019
Perfect Pre-Cruise Prep in Portugal
Featured
714 views1
714 views1

Perfect Pre-Cruise Prep in Portugal

Porthole Cruise Magazine - July 18, 2019

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

The Latest

What Would You Name Virgin Voyages’ New Craft Beer?
Cruise News
240 views
240 views

What Would You Name Virgin Voyages’ New Craft Beer?

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 1, 2019

What happens when you mix one of Miami’s most popular brewing companies with one of cruising's newest brands? Magic in a bottle. In collaboration with Wynwood Brewing…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions