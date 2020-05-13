MSC Grandiosa: The Name Says It All

In today’s cruise world, being good simply isn’t good enough. So when you are given a name like “Grandiosa,” expectations run high.

MSC Cruises has pulled the plug on being good and gone all in on being spectacular with the launch of the new MSC Grandiosa. With Hamburg, Germany, decked out as the venue for a star-studded coming-out celebration, this stunning debutant of the seas was officially christened recently by godmother Sophia Loren.

Sailing into the megaship category with a capacity of 6,300-plus cruise guests, this ambitious project of design extravagance makes sure nothing escapes the wow factor. Peeling back the striking exterior aesthetics defies the adage that beauty is only skin-deep, revealing that nothing inside falls short of staggering eye candy.

The trendsetting hallmark of this floating world of fantasy is the Galleria Grandiosa, a 305-foot-long Mediterranean-style promenade depicting fashionable European storefronts and a continuously changing Las Vegas–style canopy of LED light graphics. An early evening passeggiata along this avenue of animation, flanked by pubs, bars, bistros, a chocolate bar, gelato shop, and characteristic specialty restaurants, is a nightly ritual not to be missed.

Steakhouse fare is expertly presented in Butcher’s Cut and fresh sushi is available from the entertaining Kaito Teppanyaki Restaurant & Sushi Bar. In keeping with the European motif, the L’Atelier Bistrot excels in French culinary perfection, complemented by an exhibition of original art by French artist Edgar Degas. Michelin-starred Chef Ramón Freixa serves up gastronomic passion with a curated selection of shared lite-bite dishes in the HOLA! Tapas Bar.

A stroll of good intentions can easily become an experience of caloric temptation with the lure of famed chocolatier Jean-Philippe Maury’s creations in the Chocolat & Cafe. Directly across the promenade, gourmet-gelato lovers will satisfy cravings with flavors impossible to resist.

The apex of the walkway is the multi-story atrium featuring a sparkling display of light and glitz, with undulating Swarovski Crystal stairways serving as glittered backdrops for Instagram addicts.

Ringed by the bubbling appeal of a champagne bar, terraced viewpoints, and relaxing lounge areas, the lower level is reserved as a centerpiece stage for live easy-listening musical performances…

By Steve Leland



Photo: MSC Cruises