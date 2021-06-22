MSC Cruises Will Sail to Tunisia in 2022

There’s a new option for those looking for a unique summer cruise experience! Popular cruise line MSC Cruises today announced that it will add the North African country of Tunisia to its summer 2022 sailings in the Mediterranean on board MSC Opera. The cruise line will call on the port of La Goulette in the capital city of Tunis.

Mr. Habib Ammar, Tunisia’s Minister of Tourism, and Mr. Foued Ben Othman for the country’s Minister of Transport met with Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, and the cruise line’s CEO, Gianni Onorato, at its Geneva headquarters to agree the planned voyages for next year of MSC Opera. The ship will add to its current scheduled itinerary the port of La Goulette for a total of 27 calls from April to October 2022.

“Tunisia is a beautiful and hospitable country that holds a special place in the heart of MSC Group, from cargo to ferries and cruises. And I have no doubt that having La Goulette on our Western Mediterranean itinerary for MSC Opera next summer will be again a great attraction for many of our guests who wish to visit this incredible country. There is so much to see and enjoy such as the UNESCO World Heritage site of ancient archaeological marvels at Carthage, the charming and picturesque village of Sidi Bou Said and the Medina of Tunis with its hundreds of monuments, palaces, mosques and fountains,” said Pierfrancesco Vago.

“We are very excited at the prospect of MSC Cruises’ return to Tunisia next summer and guests of MSC Opera can be assured that they will discover spectacular and beautiful attractions in our wonderful country and the warmest of welcomes,” said Tunisia’s Minister of Tourism Mr. Habib Ammar.

About Tunisia

Tunisia is the northermost country in Africa and the port city of Tunis sits across the channel from Sicily where the Tyrrhenian Sea meets the Mediterranean Sea. The country has a rich history and shares a climate similar to the rest of the Mediterranean. Must-see spots in and around the city of Tunis include the ancient ruins of Carthage and spectacular beaches at coastal resort towns such as Monastir. The country sees more than 9 million visitors each year, making it one of the most popular tourist destinations in Africa.