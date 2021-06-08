MSC Cruises Will Return to U.S. Ports in August

One of the fastest-growing cruise lines has an official date for their first simulation cruise as well as a plan to return to normal operation from U.S. ports! MSC Cruises announced they’ve been approved by the CDC to sail on MSC Meraviglia from PortMiami on July 17, 2021 on the company’s first simulated cruise and they are planning to resume sailing from the United States in August.

U.S. Cruise Restart Plans

MSC Cruises’ will conduct their return sailings on board MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina which will officially open for booking on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. MSC Meraviglia will be the first ship to sail on August 2, 2021, with 3- and 4-night cruises from Miami to The Bahamas with a call on Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Then on September 18, 2021, MSC Meraviglia will begin 7-night cruises from Miami to The Bahamas and Caribbean, including Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. MSC Divina will resume cruising from Port Canaveral on September 16, 2021, offering 3-, 4- and 7-night cruise options from to The Bahamas and Caribbean, also including stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

RELATED: Fleet-Wide Crew Vaccinations Begin for MSC Cruises

“After what has been a challenging period, we’re thrilled to say it’s finally time to cruise again. We are excited to be officially announcing our restart this summer from the U.S., and Florida in particular, as excitement is building for vacationers to get back to traveling and plan a much-deserved getaway,” said Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises. “We want to thank our guests and partners, as well as Governor Ron DeSantis and the State of Florida, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami Dade County, PortMiami and Port Canaveral port officials. and the CDC for their strong support in bringing cruising back to the U.S. so we can get back to doing what we do best, providing our guests incredible and enriching vacations at sea.”

“With our vast experience cruising in Europe since August 2020 along with our industry-leading health and safety protocol, our guests can book with confidence knowing we are well prepared for a successful restart in the U.S.,” said Rubén Rodriguez, president of MSC Cruises USA. “To ensure the safest experience for our guests, we previously announced a fleet-wide vaccination program for all crew — thanks to the support of The State of Florida, local government and port officials, and our partners,— and we expect that the majority of our guests booking a cruise this summer will plan to be vaccinated prior to sail. The rapid distribution of vaccines in the U.S. has been a positive step toward helping vacationers get back to traveling, and we encourage our guests to take advantage of this added layer of protection when resuming travel this summer.”