MSC Cruises Introduces New Accessible Shore Excursions Program

A new program for guests with varied mobility is helping more people discover the magic of a cruise vacation! MSC Cruises’ goal is to ensure that guests have the largest variety of shore excursions possible to suit all needs and their new expanded Accessible Shore Excursions Program is paving the way for cruisers to enjoy themselves more than ever. As the world’s largest privately-owned cruise line and market leader in Europe, MSC Cruises sees a huge number of travelers each year and not all are capable of experiencing a full selection of shore excursions.

Today, the cruise line announced the roll out of its accessible shore excursions program to five more ports this winter and three additional ports for summer 2020. These tours will now be available for guests to book in 20 destinations across the Caribbean and Mediterranean.

Accessible Shore Excursions for all Cruisers

Not everyone is fortunate enough to enjoy full mobility in life, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from getting to enjoy all the fun and excitement of a cruise vacation shore excursion. MSC Cruises has crafted these new shore excursions to ensure safety and accessibility while still providing a fun and engaging experience for all guests. Each Accessible Shore Excursion meets the following criteria:

These tours and excursions have been created with careful consideration for safety and accessibility, allowing all guests to explore each destination in total comfort, guaranteeing that:

Tour routes are completely step-free

Accessible to wheelchairs wherever possible

Only short distances are covered

Timings are run at a slower pace

Accessible restrooms with wide doors are planned along the route

Family members and friends are welcome to join guests on the shore excursions led by professional guides. A small group setting makes for a in-depth and hands-on experience for each guest.

Jean-Pierre Joubert, MSC Cruises’ Head of Shore Excursions, offered his take on the new programs.

“MSC Cruises is committed to offer an incredible choice of shore excursions designed to suit all tastes, giving guests the freedom to make the most of every moment ashore. We have always been sensitive to the needs of our guests, and constantly strive to offer the best possible service, meeting international accessibility standards” he said. “This program is unique because for the first time we offer accessible tours available in both popular cruise regions of the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. By joining these tours, all guests will have the carefree opportunity of enjoying the best of every excursion.”

Highlights of the Accessible Shore Excursions include: