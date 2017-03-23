MSC Cruises Introduces Enhanced, Flexible Dining Options

Cruise News – Mar. 23, 2017

MSC Cruises has revealed new dining concepts that will initially be available to guests on MSC Meraviglia and MSC Seaside. When the two ships debut this year, in June and December respectively, they will introduce highly flexible dining options and a choice of dining packages that can be booked at any time prior to embarkation and while on board. With greater flexibility, MSC Cruises guests can dine as they want, when they want, in an even wider range of specialty restaurants and international dining venues.

New Dining Style Options

One of the new dining concepts that MSC Cruises is introducing is “Flexi Dining,” a new dining style allows guests to pre-select a time slot for their evening meal, with the ability to change it at any time during their cruise, therefore scheduling their dining around their plans for each day.

The classic cruise dining experience will still be available, with a choice of two seatings each evening. This traditional dining style is popular with guests who prefer a dedicated table each night with the same waiter and with the same guests each evening.

In addition, MSC Yacht Club guests will continue to benefit from free-time dining in the dedicated MSC Yacht Club restaurant, with the option of reserving a table in advance; casual dining venues are available for all guests 20 hours a day; and the buffet has been further enhanced with a wide range of international dishes. MSC Seaside will feature two casual dining venues, one of which will be dedicated to families, serving family-friendly options and featuring child-friendly seatings.

New Dining Venues

Dining options on MSC Meraviglia and MSC Seaside will also include restaurants with open kitchens, which follows the trend in restaurant design that allows guests to see, smell, and hear expert chefs at work. Selected restaurants on MSC Meraviglia and MSC Seaside will also feature a Chef’s Table, a dining concept designed for those seeking a true gastronomic experience.

The new Kaito Teppanyaki restaurant will be introduced aboard MSC Meraviglia to complement the ship’s Kaito Sushi Bar. With a modern twist on Asian cuisine, guests can sit at the cooking stations and watch expert chefs cook authentic Japanese dishes on an open grill.

Another new restaurant concept on MSC Meraviglia and MSC Seaside will be Butcher’s Cut, an authentic American steakhouse where guests can select their steak from glass-fronted meat-aging fridges and then watch the skilled chefs preparing their selections in the open kitchen. The bar will feature a bold wine list, cocktails, and an assortment of craft beers.

One more dining highlight on MSC Seaside will be the Asian Market Kitchen by Roy Yamaguchi. The three distinct eateries created by the innovative Japanese-American chef will include an à la carte restaurant serving gourmet Asian creations in a stylish venue with incredible sea views; a Sushi Bar; and an area with Teppanyaki Grills. MSC Seaside will also feature the signature seafood restaurant, Ocean Cay, a stylish restaurant that will serve American-style fish dishes with a Mediterranean twist.

New Dining Packages

Guests aboard MSC Meraviglia will be able to book a Dinner & Show package where they can enjoy an exclusive table d’hôte menu and then experience the Cirque du Soleil at Sea performance in the Carousel Lounge. A special dining package is available for the Eataly Chef’s Table aboard MSC Meraviglia, which includes a dedicated chef and sommelier for the night, seven gourmet dishes cooked to perfection, and all matched with seven wines. And for guests looking to explore a variety of specialty restaurants, special discounted packages can be pre-booked before the sailing.

Photos: MSC Cruises