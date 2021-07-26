Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but MSC Cruises has a brand new ship! The cruise line officially took delivery of its new flagship MSC Seashore – the largest cruise ship to be built in Italy. The ceremony at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone was attended in person by MSC Cruises Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago; other members of the Aponte and Aponte-Vago families; Giampiero Massolo and Giuseppe Bono, Chairman and CEO of Fincantieri; as well as representatives from MSC’s new builds team, and executives and workers from the shipyard. MSC Seashore is the 19th ship to join the cruise line’s fleet.

A sister ship, MSC Seascape, is currently under construction at the Monfalcone shipyard and is scheduled for completion in late 2022.

According to Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, the new ship is an important economic driver for the nation of Italy.

“The construction of MSC Seashore constitutes an investment that alone generates an impact on the Italian economy of almost five billion euros and has employed up to 4,300 workers over the last two years. Furthermore, with its entry into service, this new flagship will activate an important economic and employment driver, generating an equally significant further economic fallout every year,” Vago said. “In the current context, the delivery of this new ship therefore represents a decisive sign of reasoned optimism, which testifies to the confidence of our Group both in the future of the cruise sector, and in the capacity of Italian manufacturing and industry. In total, our investment plan in Italy with Fincantieri – in addition to the three ships already built, including MSC Seashore – currently envisages the construction of another five units, capable of generating an additional overall economic benefit for the country of over 13 billion euros.”

The new ship is scheduled to sail from PortMiami this fall with calls on MSC Cruises’ private island resort Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

“With our resumption of cruises from U.S. ports around the corner on August 2nd and the arrival of MSC Seashore in Miami this fall, our guests have even more choice for a memorable vacation this coming year cruising The Bahamas and Caribbean.” said Rubén Rodríguez, president of MSC Cruises USA. “MSC Seashore will bring guests closer to the sea with the most outdoor space of any of our ships, incredible new spaces and features that build on our already popular Seaside class, and frequent visits to our beautiful private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.”

About MSC Seashore

MSC Seashore is the first Seaside EVO ship, a new take on MSC’s Seaside class, and joins sister ships MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview, which launched in 2017 and 2018. There are a ton of new features, venues, and experiences for guests on board, The ship features 140,000 square feet of outdoor space, the most of any MSC ship sailing from the U.S., with a number of outdoor bars and dining venues, pools and deck areas, as well as plenty of unique areas offering unobstructed sea views.

MSC Seashore will begin her inaugural sailing season in the Mediterranean offering the popular ‘Six Pearls’ itinerary calling the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples, with visits to Pompeii, and Messina in Sicily; Valletta, Malta; Barcelona, Spain; and Marseille, France. The ship will then relocated to PortMiami in November 2021 to cruise the Bahamas and Caribbean.