MSC Cruises, Fincantieri Announce New PortMiami Cruise Terminal

When you’re one of the fastest growing cruise lines in the industry, one of the problems you’ll run into is having enough terminals to accomodate new additions to the fleet. MSC Cruises has been growing steadily since they first embarked in the cruise industry and today they’ve announced construction on a state-of-the-art terminal at PortMiami specifically for the cruise line’s newest LNG-powered ships like the upcoming MSC Seashore. The cruise line has partnered with Italian shipbuilding company Fincantieri on the project.

About MSC Cruises’ New PortMiami Terminal

Due for completion in December of 2023, the new terminal at PortMiami will be able to handle disembarkation and embarkation for three ships every day. The terminal will be designed by the award-winning global architecture firm Arquitectonica and will cost a hefty sum to build – about $450 million U.S. dollars.

For Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group Pierfrancesco Vago, the investment in the key cruise hub bolsters the cruise line’s presence as a major industry player.

“For the past 35 years MSC Group has been an important partner for the U.S. economy through our growing role as one of the world’s leading container shipping businesses as well as terminal operators for cargo and passengers alike. In this, Miami has always been a key hub and the new MSC Terminal at PortMiami consolidates our overall presence in this important maritime center,” Vago said. “Thanks to the Italian flair that Fincantieri will undoubtedly contribute to this project just like they do to many of our ships, this new state-of-the-art terminal will become a Miami landmark of style as well as comfort for passengers passing through what’s considered the cruise capital of the world. Moreover, it will serve as a platform to support and sustain the expansion of our Cruise Division across the region and in the Caribbean for years to come. It will also allow us to deploy there some of our most modern and environmentally high-performing vessels, representing together with our other investments in the U.S. our commitment to the local market, our trade partners and guests.”

Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono expressed his excitement bringing his company’s expertise to the cruise capital of the world.

“Miami is undoubtedly the center of world cruise tourism, as well as being the ideal hub for the entire Caribbean area, and is therefore the perfect showcase to host a work that will be representative of the best of made in Italy,” Bono said.

Along with the passenger services terminal, the new building will include office areas, a multi-level parking for at least 2,400 vehicles and a new road connection. Fincantieri will also construct two new docks measuring 2,461 ft. in total. Miami-Dade County has also agreed to build a third berth.