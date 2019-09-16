Launched in March 2019, MSC Bellissima is truly the future of cruising. A focus on enhanced technology, including the new “MSC for Me” and Zoe, the first digital assistant at sea, is changing the way travelers experience their cruise vacations. With 12 international dining venues, 20 bars and Cirque du Soleil shows created specially for the ship, MSC takes comfort and entertainment to the next level.

Features like the Galleria Bellissima, a central promenade stocked with boutiques, restaurants, and places to relax allow cruisers to vacation at their own pace. A ceiling made from LED screens transmits a digital sky with sunrises and sunsets in all their glory. In the evening, the promenade morphs into the best place on the ship for nightlife.

From the cuisine to the atmosphere, MSC Bellissima offers cruisers the chance to personalize their vacations to suit their needs. The MSC Yacht Club is your own private getaway, the MSC Aurea Spa is the place to relax in luxury and comfort, and the many fine dining options will have your tastebuds clamoring for more.