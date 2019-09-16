fbpx

SEARCH

Your Miami Vacation Means Eating and Drinking Well
Cruise Tips
178 views
178 views

Your Miami Vacation Means Eating and Drinking Well

Porthole Cruise Magazine - September 17, 2019

MSC Bellissima

From the cuisine to the atmosphere, MSC Bellissima offers cruisers the chance to personalize vacations to suit their needs. 

Feet
Decks
Launched
Guests

Overview

Launched in March 2019, MSC Bellissima is truly the future of cruising. A focus on enhanced technology, including the new “MSC for Me” and Zoe, the first digital assistant at sea, is changing the way travelers experience their cruise vacations. With 12 international dining venues, 20 bars and Cirque du Soleil shows created specially for the ship, MSC takes comfort and entertainment to the next level.

Features like the Galleria Bellissima, a central promenade stocked with boutiques, restaurants, and places to relax allow cruisers to vacation at their own pace. A ceiling made from LED screens transmits a digital sky with sunrises and sunsets in all their glory. In the evening, the promenade morphs into the best place on the ship for nightlife.

From the cuisine to the atmosphere, MSC Bellissima offers cruisers the chance to personalize their vacations to suit their needs. The MSC Yacht Club is your own private getaway, the MSC Aurea Spa is the place to relax in luxury and comfort, and the many fine dining options will have your tastebuds clamoring for more.

Porthole Cruise Magazine Overall Rating
4.1/5

Our ship ratings and reviews were compiled by a diverse collection of cruise and travel experts with firsthand knowledge of each ship.

As an Italian cruise line, MSC Cruises places a particular emphasis on outfitting their ships with fantastic dining options and the cuisine on board MSC Bellissima is no exception. The main dining rooms—The Lighthouse, Posidonia, Il Ciliegio, and Le Cerisier—are chic and modern and offers daily menus featuring tastes of the Mediterranean. Impressive wine lists and no shortage of spectacular service makes MSC Bellissima a top choice for foodie cruisers.

HOLA! Tapas Bar is a more social dining experience where passengers share small plates of Mediterranean classics. The informal atmosphere is a delight for casual cruisers looking for a fun way to enjoy a meal.

Butcher’s Cut, an American-style steakhouse serving up prime cuts from all over the world, is a popular option for those looking for a great steak at sea. As guests walk in, glass coolers display the many cuts available and the 38-ounce dry-aged tomahawk steak for two is sure to grab your attention. Vegetarian options are available as well as some fantastic desserts. Cheesecake, anyone?

Kaito Teppanyaki Restaurant & Sushi Bar serves authentic Asian cuisine using only the freshest ingredients. A modern design and skilled chefs make it a great option for those looking to expand their palates while on a cruise vacation.

Jean-Philipe Maury Chocolaterie is the perfect place to enjoy some sweets any time of day. The chocolate bar also features ice cream and crepes which are sure to delight passengers.

At a gross tonnage of over 171,000 tons and with a capacity of 4,500 cruisers, it’s safe to say MSC Bellissima is a sizeable ship. Two pool decksAtmosphere and Horizon—help spread out the crowds and offer the perfect place to catch some rays and really slip into vacationmode. In the evenings, the decks convert into a fun spot for dancing and entertainment thanks to giant HD  screens.

What’s a cruise without a little rest and relaxation at the spa? MSC Aurea Spa has everything you need to feel pampered to the fullest. Along with numerous health and wellness treatments, the spa also offers treatments like aromatherapy and Balinese massages. For those who like to break a sweat while cruising, the MSC Gym by Technogym is one of the most  

The MSC Yacht Club is for those who really want to get the most from their cruise vacation on MSC Bellissima. The club is for select passengers to enjoy a private oasis away from other guests complete with exclusive recreation, dining, and entertainment options. Yacht Club members also gain access to The One Sun Deck and the Topsail Lounge, and 24-hour butler service means you’ll feel like royalty.

MSC Bellissima has a wide variety of stateroom options ranging from the extravagant Yacht Club Suites all the way down to comfortable and modern interior staterooms. Duplex suites are two-story rooms complete with master bedroom upstairs and two bathrooms. The suites also include large balconies with whirlpool baths. Connecting staterooms can accommodate up to 10 people comfortably, a feature that makes cruising with the family that much easier. i Looking for a room with an ocean view? MSC Bellissima has the highest ratio of sea-view balcony staterooms of any other cruise ship in service.

Every stateroom comes equipped with ZOE, MSC Cruises’ virtual personal cruise assistant. With the ability to speak 7 languages, ZOE can answer questions about the cruise, help you book services, and even connect with the in-room TV or your smartphone to play music.

One of the most exciting partnerships at sea, the collaboration between MSC Cruises and Cirque du Soleil has completely changed what’s possible when it comes to shows and entertainment at sea. Twice each night and six nights per week, the incredible onboard performers twist and turn in a high-flying show made specifically for MSC Cruises in the custom built performing stage.

The Arizona Aquapark features three corkscrew slides and has plenty of options for guests of all ages. The Sportsplex is a large open court where sports and games are the focus. For racing fans, MSC Bellissima features two Formula 1 racing simulators that let you go head to head with other guests for the title of champion. Two full-size bowling lanes are the first of their kind at sea and are sure to be a hit with all ages. Areas built specifically for babies, young children, and teens will thrill parents as well as kids.

MSC Bellissima
01 March 2019, MSC Bellissima at Southampton
MSC Bellissima, Atmosphere Pool
MSC Bellissima, Arizona Aquapark
MSC Bellissima, MSC Yacht Club pool
MSC Bellissima, Galleria Bellissima
MSC Bellissima, Lighthouse Restaurant
MSC Bellissima, Kaito Sushi Bar
MSC Bellissima, Ocean View
MSC Bellissima, MSC Yacht Club Deluxe Suite
Let us know your comments!

©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions