Monaco is not just a destination, it’s the experience of a lifetime. For more than a century, it has been an aspirational symbol of luxury and glamour. What the country lacks in size, it makes up for in history, culture, entertainment and character. Today it is reinventing itself while preserving its environment. Whether you look for a romantic or family gateway, a city break or a revitalizing experience, Monaco is FOR YOU.

Whether you just stop by or stay in Monaco, one day or overnight, the glamorous Principality offers you a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Ideally situated on the shores of the Mediterranean, the port of Monaco welcomes you for a magical stopover in a unique setting. With the Prince’s Palace on one side and the mythical Casino de Monte-Carlo on the other, disembark in the very heart of the Principality.

Being the second smallest country in the world – a bit smaller than New York’s Central Park! – brings a strong asset: you are just a short walk from the boutiques, cafes and restaurants. Everything is accessible near the Cruise Terminal if you feel like discovering Monaco, by taxi, private car, city bus or even thanks to the double decker hop-on hop-off bus. One thing is for sure… you will find the best means of transportation in no time!

Famous Sites

Despite its small size, Monaco is home to numerous museums, displaying collections from a wide variety of subjects. Enjoy the Principality from a different angle by discovering its unique heritage: from the Prince’s Palace State Apartments to the Cathedral where Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace were married, including the Oceanographic Museum or the Private Car Collection!

Shopping Through the Principality

Or you might prefer to visit Monaco while shopping. The Principality is unquestionably the international capital of luxury and the greatest names in fashion call it home. Haute couture, perfume, jewelry… the most beautiful finery has found its showcase. It is also the opportunity to buy some souvenirs in the must-see neighborhood of Monaco-Ville with its narrow cobblestone streets.

A Legendary Casino

After your shopping spree, what better way to live the gaming experience. It all begins on the Casino Square with the famous Casino de Monte-Carlo and the nearby Casino Café de Paris. Casinos have been shaping Monaco and making it legendary since 1863, reflecting a perfect harmony between tradition and innovation. You may feel like James Bond in this Belle Epoque atmosphere. The Principality is also the place where you can taste the best of dining as the world’s most acclaimed chefs offer their exceptional cuisine in their Michelin-starred restaurants. Or play it simple with local places such as the Condamine market or cozy restaurants up in Monaco-Ville. In any case, Monaco’s diverse culinary offer will certainly add flavor to your stay! There is no other location in the world where so much epicurean distinction can be found within one square mile.

Monaco Nightlife

Monaco will also seduce night owls. The bars of the Principality offer everything you need for a fantastic night out: local chill vibes, live music, DJ set, nightclubs by the sea… Live magical nights where enchanting settings mix with electric atmospheres. There is something for every taste. And remember that if you stay overnight, no problem: you can still recover from the night before by strolling through the various gardens of Monaco!

Enjoy the Rest of Your Stay

It will not be the only advantage of staying a bit longer. Imagine extending your stay in the Principality and starting or ending your cruise here, using Monaco’s helicopter company… For a quick and memorable transfer from or to Nice Côte d’Azur International Airport, feel like a celebrity and take a 7-minute scenic journey to or from the Principality while enjoying the breathtaking views, free pick-up, drop-off and luggage check-in to your final destination.

Step ashore and prepare to be thrilled! With over 300 days of sunshine annually, Monaco is the ideal year-round destination, with a stunning array of things to see and do for visitors looking for a truly unique experience, from a couple of hours to a couple of days.

Monaco’s Tourist and Convention Authority and its partners guarantee you the highest standards of service. Upon your arrival, do not hesitate to visit one of our tourist information points to find out more about what to see and do, and obtain practical information. Our friendly staff will be happy to help ensure your stay is a pleasant one.

Plan Your Stay Online

For more information or to plan your stay in the Principality, visit our website! We look forward to welcoming you for a sunny and prestigious stopover!

Photos:©D.R.