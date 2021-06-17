Michael Scheiner Named CMO of Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises announced today that they’ve hired Michael Scheiner to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the cruise line. Scheiner will officially join the company on July 12th and will report to President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. In their announcement, Celebrity Cruises said they were excited to have Scheiner’s experience and fresh perspective as part of the team going forward.

The cruise line returned to operation in early June when they set sail from St. Maarten on board Celebrity Millennium.

“Michael is joining us at such an exciting and important time for our brand, as we lead the industry’s return to service and prepare to grow our fleet with our stunning Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Beyond,” said Lutoff-Perlo. “As I thought about what will define a brand’s success for the future, Michael’s deep expertise in the digital landscape, global execution and merchandising and experience leading strong teams checked all of the boxes. Our brand is positioned for great days ahead and I can’t wait for Michael to further elevate all that our new-luxury brand promise entails.”

About Michael Scheiner

Joining Celebrity Cruises from Tommy Hilfiger, where he served as Global Chief Marketing Officer, Scheiner was tasked with modernizing the Tommy Hilfiger brand aesthetic and while at the company, launched new e-commerce, digital programs and live-streaming events, driving brand affinity and engagement with both Gen X and Millennial audiences.

“I have been fascinated with the cruise industry since dreaming of working on a ship as a kid. As I met with the Celebrity leadership team, I was amazed by how thoughtful they have been with developing their new-luxury brand, putting their guest first and doing so much good for the communities they visit and serve,” said Scheiner. “I am so excited to work with Lisa and the entire team to build on the incredible experiences they have created and work together to continue to position the brand for long-term success.”

Prior to joining Tommy Hilfiger, Michael spent eight years at clothing brand Abercrombie & Fitch, serving in various senior marketing roles across the company’s portfolio of brands including, abercrombie kids, Hollister Co., and Gilly Hicks. While there, he oversaw the creation and execution of the brands’ digital marketing strategies, rebranding efforts, and new product launches. His career also includes clothing brands Urban Outfitters and Ralph Lauren.

Scheiner is a graduate of the University of Miami and serves as a marketing advisory board member for the University of Miami Herbert Business School’s curriculum, graduate school opportunities and executive leadership programs.

Congratulations, Michael! We wish you nothing but the best at this important juncture for the industry!