Miami’s Best Spots for Instagram Ahead of the Big Game

For the next few days, die-hard football fans and casual rooters alike will descend on Miami Beach for a little fun, sun and of course, the biggest NFL game all year long! If you’re coming to Miami for the big game or a cruise vacation out of PortMiami, you’re obviously going to want to take some awesome pictures to remember your trip. So without further ado, here are five Instagrammable places in Miami!

Sugar Factory

When most think of South Beach, it’s all sand, sun and surf. America’s hottest vacation destination is full of delicious and unique places to eat, but there is a special place for those with a sweet tooth. Sugar Factory is just steps from the beach on famous on Ocean Drive and it’s home to the best sugar rush in the Magic City. If you’re looking for a cool pic, order one of their massive goblet drinks with or without alcohol. These fish-bowl sized drinks come in a variety of flavors and are garnished with all manner of sweet treat. The shop is a hot spot for celebrities, especially with such a huge event going on in Miami!

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

In 1914, James Deering built Vizcaya, a 43 acre estate just south of Downtown Miami. The grounds include a mansion, Italian-style garden and lagoon and has been the site of numerous Hollywood movie sets. Today, the estate is a museum and garden used to educate and inspire local students, tourists and anyone else who visits. Stroll through the garden or the gorgeous interiors and find the place for that perfect Instagram pic!

Wynwood

Away from the hustle and bustle of South Beach, Miami has plenty of spots perfect for an Instagram photoshoot. One of the best places to check out first is Miami’s famous Wynwood neighborhood. This section of the city is where culture and art really shine. The area is comprised of two major sections; Wynwood Art District and Wynwood Fashion district, each with restaurants, art galleries, dive bars and dance halls. Check out the new rooftop bar at Astra for incredible views of Miami!



South Pointe Pier

The Southernmost part of Miami Beach, known as South Pointe Pier, is another place in the city worthy of a photoshoot. The park has panoramic views of the coastline as well as excellent vantage points for watching the cruise ships sailing out of PortMiami. You’ll probably see families enjoying picnics in the grass and a splash park where youngsters can cool off in the Miami heat. It’s also where the local surfers come to catch a few waves if the wind is blowing!

Bayfront Park

With incredible views of Miami South Channel and PortMiami, Bayfront Park has long been a popular spot for locals and tourists alike. The Sunday of the Big Game, Bayfront Park is going to have an extra special guest as hip-hop legend Kanye West will hold his popular Sunday Service Experience starting at 11am at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater.