Memorial Day Cruise Deal of the Week – May 24, 2019

Memorial Day is an important one here in America as we honor those from all branches of the military who bravely fought and died to defend freedom and justice for all. Take a moment this weekend to reflect on their sacrifice and what you can do to help make the country a better place.

Memorial Day Cruise Deal from Carnival Cruise Line

Memorial Day is one of the biggest deal days of the year whether you’re in the market for a new set of wheels, some kitchen appliances or even a cruise vacation for you and the family. Carnival is running a pretty awesome promotion for Memorial Day with cruises as low as $69 per person, per day and deposits starting at $49 per person. With price protection, if you see your booking at a lower price later in the year, you can get that rate!

Deals included itineraries to some of the most popular cruising destinations like the Caribbean and the Bahamas and is good for itineraries starting after August 2019. The best part about the deal is there are so many options no matter where you live. Cruise from popular Florida ports like Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Jacksonville or Orlando. There’s also options for cruising from Mobile, Alabama and some California sailings as well. Check out the full list of discounted cruises and itineraries on the Carnival website.