From magazines to television and everything in between, Martha Stewart is as well known in the home, cooking and gardening industries as anyone. Now the famed decorating guru is taking her talents to the high seas thanks to a new culinary and discovery program with MSC Cruises. The partnership is being dubbed “Celebrate, Discovery, Experience” and it includes curated shore excursions, speciality dining experiences and much more.

Working with Martha Stewart

According to MSC Cruises’ CEO Gianni Onorato, the partnership grew around a common love for travel and discovery between the two iconic brands.

“MSC Cruises is committed to developing enriching guest experiences and as such we partner with world-class experts in their field to create together something truly unique,” he said. “Martha Stewart’s philosophy and passion for discovery is a perfect match for MSC Cruises and we are excited to bring her innovation, style and expertise to life in this special partnership designed to help our guests create memorable vacation moments with friends and family.”

“I’ve always enjoyed introducing people to new experiences, and I’m thrilled to be working with MSC Cruises on a partnership that embodies the true celebratory nature of travel, exploration and discovery,” said Martha Stewart. “The excursions showcase some of my favorite activities and help MSC Cruises’ guests discover some of the authentic and hidden treasures of destinations throughout the Caribbean. The holiday dinner menus and surprise gift packages encompass what I believe celebrations should include: good food, good company and commemorating great adventures and inspiration wherever we are.”

RELATED: MSC Reveals More About Highly Anticipated Ocean Cay

The program is slated to start with Caribbean itineraries before branching out to other international ports of call for MSC Cruises. Due to Martha’s culinary prowess and lust for new places, many of the experiences revolve around a variety of activities, including hands-on culinary classes and tastings of local delights, horseback riding in the ocean, hiking to hidden coves, visits to craft markets, lessons from local fisherman and tours of beautiful gardens.

Currently, the new partnership applies to MSC Seaside and MSC Armonia itineraries including San Juan, Puerto Rico; Nassau, Bahamas; Philipsburg, Saint Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; George Town, Cayman Islands; Cozumel, Mexico; Costa Maya, Mexico; and Roatán Island, Honduras. Starting November 2019, additional excursions will be available in destinations visited by MSC Divina and MSC Meraviglia while sailing the Caribbean.