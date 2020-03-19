Marella Cruises Reminds Us to Smile

Cruise lines are doing a lot to keep their crews busy while on board ships without passengers, but

>Captain Jason Ikiadis and his crew decided to have a little fun during their practicing of routine maneuvers off the coast of Montego Bay, Jamaica. They steered the ship along in a very familiar pattern; a smile. Not just any smile either. The pattern was the unmistakable smile logo of Marella Cruises’ parent company, TUI UK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marella Cruises (@marellacruises) on Mar 19, 2020 at 3:40am PDT

In the post uploaded to Instagram yesterday, Marella Cruises explained that the smile measured 12 nautical miles high, and 16 nautical miles wide.

The goal of the post, according to Marella Cruises, was to help people smile during this difficult time in the cruise industry for not just cruisers, but ship employees as well.

“Captain Jason Ikiadis, First Officer Cosmin and our bridge team worked together to trace the TUI smile as they wanted to do something that would make both our customers and teams smile as a thank you for supporting us during these unprecedented times,” the post read. “We’ll be ready and waiting to set sail with our customers soon”

instagram user Melstagrams commented on the post: Thank you for an amazing cruise on ME2 between 1st-8th March. Had THE BEST time on board for my 30th! Can’t wait to sail with you guys in the future. All the best! 😎☀️🌴🛳

The official Instagram account of Port of Haifa in Israel also left a comment: We already miss you! Come back soon!

About Marella Discovery 2

Orginally built by Royal Caribbean and launched in 1995, Marella Discovery 2 is one of six ships operated by the cruise line. From the Marella Cruises website: Marella Discovery 2 is the sister ship to Marella Discovery, which means it shares most of the same top-notch facilities. These include an outdoor cinema, a rock climbing wall and a minigolf course. Not to mention the two pools – one indoor and one outdoor – plus, seven restaurants and a spa. And to top the lot, there are Broadway-style performances are on every night in the show lounge.

Have you cruised with Marella Cruises? Let us know what you thought in the comments below!