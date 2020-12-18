Mardi Gras Delivered to Carnival Cruise Line

We’ve been hearing about this ship for a long time, now we’re another step closer to getting on board! Mardi Gras, the highly anticipated new ship from Carnival Cruise Line, was delivered by Meyer Turku Shipyard in Turku, Finland in a live virtual signing ceremony today. The 180,000-gross-ton vessel is an impressive sight thanks to a number of features like the world’s first roller coaster at sea, six distinctive themed zones and a new restaurant from celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse.

A highlight of the ship is a three-deck-high atrium with floor-to-ceiling windows and movable LED screens that open up to for an ocean view that can’t be beat. Mardi Gras is capable of holding 5,200 guests and 2,000 crew. Passengers will have the option of more than 2,600 staterooms and 180 suites across 11 unique categories.

“We have been working tirelessly this year to get to this exciting day to take delivery of this beautiful ship, and the team at Meyer Turku has been an outstanding partner throughout this process,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “I cannot wait for our guests and crew to see and experience Mardi Gras. Notwithstanding the delays related to the pandemic, there is tremendous enthusiasm and pent-up demand for this ship. Next we will work on the development of her sister ship, Carnival Celebration, which arrives in 2022 and has sold very well since inventory opened in October.”

Duffy also said that the ship will begin its journey to North America later this month. The ship will begin operation in April from Port Canaveral, Florida sailing 7-night itineraries in the Caribbean and Bahamas. In order to facilitate an LNG ship and one of such magnitude, Carnival worked closely with Port Canaveral to build a new, larger cruise terminal.

Another feature that makes the ship unique is that it’s powered by liquified natural gas. Tim Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku, explained the advantage of the energy source.

“We are delivering a beautiful and highly advanced ship with world-class technology such as LNG propulsion, to name just one. With these sophisticated systems, she will be one of the most environmentally friendly ships to sail the North American waters. I am very proud of our team of shipbuilders and would like to thank everyone involved of their dedication during the building process,” he said.

Are you planning on cruising on board the new Mardi Gras? Let us know in the comments below!