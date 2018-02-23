Luxury Travel Tech For Everyone

What technology must you have while traveling? Savvy travelers usually pack a portable power bank, universal (all-in-one) plug adapter, smartphone camera lens, noise-canceling headphones, laptop, portable speakers, and a selfie stick. These devices have been available for a while, and you probably own most of them.

Now, modern technology has reinvented the way you travel with the following simple-to-use, luxurious gadgets that you won’t want to vacation without:

GLOBAL WI-FI

We know how expensive and unreliable Internet on cruise ships can be. The Skyroam Solis makes global Wi-Fi simple and affordable for everyone by providing pay-as-you-go access to the Internet, with no subscriptions. The Solis does not require a SIM card, and delivers unlimited 4G data and fast, secure Wi-Fi in over 110 countries on six continents for a flat daily rate. Pay $9.00 for the day when you need Internet access, and pay nothing on days you don’t. You can rent or purchase the Solis according to your travel plans, and have a personal Wi-Fi hotspot anywhere in the world. It connects up to five devices to the Internet at once, and can charge your phone with a built-in power bank. The Solis has a reliable Internet connection without expensive international roaming charges. Whether riding a camel in the Sahara or cruising the Amazon River, you can stay connected.

skyroam.com

SMART LUGGAGE

Any luggage technologically enhanced with modern electronic features like a power bank or Bluetooth qualifies as smart luggage. With smart luggage, your smartphone can track its location and control its electronic locks. Revolutionizing smart luggage and the way you travel, the carry-on-sized Modobag contains all the technology you would expect from smart luggage, and you can ride it like a scooter at speeds of up to 8 mph! The Modobag can travel 8 miles on a full charge. When you’re running late for a flight, you can ride your suitcase to the gate faster than you could walk. Navigate the sidewalks of the concrete jungle on the Modobag, or ride it through the port onto the ship. Although the suitcase charges your phone, remember: It’s not safe to text and drive.

modobag.com

SMARTPHONE APPS

Installing useful apps on your smartphone enhances your vacation as much as packing the right items. Google Translate helps you to translate between 103 languages by typing, and 38 languages by taking a picture of text. This app works great when you need to translate a word or phrase quickly mid-conversation. Google Trips provides activity suggestions based on what’s nearby, customizable day plans, and your travel reservations from Gmail. XE Currency displays live exchange rates and charts that come in handy when shopping with foreign currencies. Airbnb enables you to book vacation home rentals and travel experiences for your journey, even last minute. Available in over 500 cities worldwide, the ridesharing app Uber offers reliable rides in minutes: No more waiting for taxis or buses. Officially authorized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Mobile Passport app speeds you through U.S. Customs when entering the United States at one cruise port and 24 airports. Users enter their information in the app and have their own security lane, which is sometimes faster than global entry. WhatsApp Messenger avoids roaming charges by using your phone’s Internet connection to message and call friends. OpenTable empowers you to make free restaurant reservations at more than 43,000 restaurants around the world. Even in Australia, Japan, or Germany, you can secure your table in the most exclusive restaurants.

PORTABLE ESPRESSO MAKER

Whether they’re on a Kenyan safari, or battling their way to work in the concrete jungle, coffee lovers need to have their favorite blend. It can be difficult finding a Starbucks on a Chilean fjord or deep in the Outback. Fortunately, if you find yourself in a hotel without a coffeemaker, a solution exists. Several travel-friendly French presses have been available, but the NowPresso brings an automated coffeemaker to the palm of your hand. Much more than an ordinary coffee mug, the NowPresso works in any location you find yourself: It boils water, makes espresso, and is compatible with Nespresso® capsules.

www.indiegogo.com/projects/nowpresso-first-automated-travel-espresso-machine-camping-coffee#/

DRONES

Have you ever wondered how your friend managed to capture the essence of her environment in a brilliant panoramic photo? Aircraft without human pilots aboard, also known as drones, enable anyone to become a professional aerial photographer. Now, you can leave the selfie stick at home and bring a pocket-sized drone to capture magnificent selfies and aerial panoramas. The lightweight Hover Camera Passport easily fits into a back pocket, and can be controlled by a smartphone. This drone has an auto-follow feature, and full autonomous-flight capability to create 360-degree panoramic videos of you and your surroundings. The pocket-sized AirSelfie Drone features a 5-megapixel camera, self-generated Wi-Fi, and flies up to 65 feet away. Drones such as these allow travelers to take breathtaking photos and share memories like never before.

airselfiecamera.com

gethover.com

— Max Bornstein