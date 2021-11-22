Click on the icons below to share this post









We’re going to have to wait a little longer before we can sail on board the upcoming Disney Wish from Disney Cruise Line, but today we got some new details about the ship’s entertainment lineup. The ship will feature two brand-new theatrical productions; a Broadway-style take on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “The Little Mermaid” and an embarkation day celebration helmed by Captain Minnie, Goofy and an all-star cast of Disney and Pixar characters.

“‘The Little Mermaid’ is a timeless story, one that transcends generations,” said Shelby Jiggetts-Tivony, vice president, creative and advanced development, Disney Live Entertainment. “Our hope is that this new stage adaptation aboard the Disney Wish continues that incredible legacy, not by simply reenacting the elements that make the original film so powerful, but by reinterpreting it in a way that resonates with the audience sitting in the theater each night.”

As you might expect, entertainment is a huge part of any Disney cruise thanks to the brand’s history and the Walt Disney Theatre found on board their fleet. On the Disney Wish, the 1,274-seat theater is inspired by scenes from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Fantasia,” with orchestra and balcony seating spanning three decks. The theater will be equipped with state-of the-art technology, including the most robust projection mapping capabilities of any Disney ship and a Dolby Atmos 3D audio system — a first for the cruise industry.

The Little Mermaid Live Action

Disney teamed up with some of the top performers on Broadway to help develop a production where storytellers take on the roles of Ariel, Ursula, Prince Eric, Sebastian, Flounder and more, bringing to life the immersive undersea world right before guests’ eyes.

“Disney The Little Mermaid” will feature never-before-seen theatrical design, stunning special effects, artistic choreography, and a reimagined script and score that will surprise and delight fans of the iconic story. Some of the reimagined storylines include:

New orchestrations of favorite songs like “Part of Your World,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls” and “Under the Sea” will enchant audiences with moving ensemble pieces and breathtaking production numbers.

Unexpectedly playful scenic designs and state-of-the-art video projections will transform the Walt Disney Theatre into 360-degree undersea environment.

Contemporary, interpretive costuming will reflect the show’s unique blending of a modern setting and a mystical, fantastical story.

Cutting-edge puppetry will animate fantastical sea creatures and characters such as Sebastian, Flounder, Scuttle, and Flotsam and Jetsam in never-before-seen ways.

Have you booked a cruise on Disney Wish? Let us know in the comments!