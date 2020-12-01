Leadership Shakeup at Carnival Corporation 

Carnival Corporation announced today that several prominent members of their leadership team would be moving to new roles within the company.

Stein Kruse, the former CEO of Holland America Group and Carnival UK, will now serve as Senior Advisor to the Chairman and the CEO. Jan Swartz, the former President of Princess Cruises, will take over as President of Holland America Group, a position where she will now oversee Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and P&O Australia, as well as Holland America Princess Alaska Tours and inter-group operations.

“Stein’s knowledge and experience have been invaluable to the corporation during the course of his career,” said Arnold Donald, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc. “This new role provides us an opportunity to further leverage his expertise and skills, providing widespread benefits to the company.”

“Jan is a highly respected executive and a role model,” said Donald. “Jan is a champion of innovation and a proven leader.”

Both Kruse and Swartz bring decades of combined experience in the cruise and travel industry and their expertise will be invaluable moving forward for a corporation hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

Kruse is a former vice chairman of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and presently serves as a director on the board of the United States Coast Guard Foundation and the board of governors of the World Trade Center Seattle.

In 2016, Swartz was named as group president of Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia, as well as having executive oversight of the P&O Cruises Australia brand.

Previously, in 2013, she was appointed president of Princess Cruises after more than 12 years working with the cruise line. Prior to this, she served as executive vice president, overseeing the line’s sales, marketing and customer service operations, a position held since 2009.

Interview with Jan Swartz

In an interview with Jan Swartz earlier this Fall, she gave several insights into what the future of cruising holds, including a focus on ports that are driveable and how negative headlines from major news outlets affect the industry. You can check out the whole interview below!