The Place — Martinis

Grab A Seat — All Oceania ships

Standout Feature — Piano bars are a staple on most cruise ships, but Martinis outdoes them all by pairing jazzy standards on an ebony Steinway with an intimate gentleman’s club atmosphere and, of course, 26 varieties of the titular cocktail. So whether you’re celebrating your win from a high-stakes poker game (the casino is right next door) or just starting the evening off right, you’ll do it in style.

On The Menu — With concoctions as varied as the Church Lady-tini (Absolut Vanilla, Kahlúa, Frangelico) and Monneypenny’s (Grey Goose Le Citron, Chambord, cranberry juice), you’ll wish you only lived twice to try everything on the menu! But if you’re looking for the real thing, go straight for 007 (Skyy, Gordon’s, sweet vermouth).

Photo: Oceania Cruises