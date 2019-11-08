fbpx

What to Do in Miami Before Cruising: Guide to Unique Miami
Cruise Shopping
What to Do in Miami Before Cruising: Guide to Unique Miami

November 8, 2019
November 8, 2019

Last Call: Make Mine a Vera Lynn — Aboard P&O Cruises.

Brush up on your Cockney slang — and enjoy a nip of gin — in The Crow’s Nest

The Crow's Nest bar aboard P&O Cruises Britannia

The Place — The Crow’s Nest

Grab A Seat — Britannia

Standout Feature P&O Cruises is a very British cruise line, and Britannia is a very British ship. What else would one sip, gazing over the bow from the Crow’s Nest lounge, if not “the pleasant medicine” of gin? During Britannia‘s first year, a whopping 375,000 gin and tonics were poured.

On The Menu — The Crow’s Nest has a full menu of British artisan gin and the finest gins from around the world. Curious about what sets each apart? The bartenders pour not one, not two, but three different flights of gins: a North Star featuring Thomas Dakin, Chase Seville Marmalade, and Whitley Neill Rhubarb & Ginger; a Beautiful South featuring Tarquin’s Dry, Conker Spirit Dorset Dry, and Pinkster Agreeably British; and Off the Beaten Track with Hayman’s Old Tom, Greenall’s Sloe, and Hampshire Gunpowder.

Photo: P&O Cruises

The Latest

Miami is home to one of the world’s largest ports and one of America’s best vacation cities. You have probably heard about the famous beaches and 365…

