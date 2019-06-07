SEARCH

Cruise Deal of the Week – June 7, 2019
June 7, 2019
Last Call: Flute of Fancy

Disney’s adult-only wine and Champagne bar will leave you tickled pink.

Pink on Disney Dream

The Place — Pink: Wine and Champagne Bar

Grab A Seat — Disney Dream

Standout Feature — Amid glass bubble lighting and gold- and pink-hued décor, grabbing a seat at Pink will make you feel like you’ve stepped into a glass of Champagne. High-back velvet chairs around drink tables create cozy nooks and crannies for a romantic evening. If you look carefully, you’ll also notice pink elephants on the walls from the beloved Disney film Dumbo for a touch of Disney magic.

On The Menu — You don’t need a glass of bubbly to see the pink elephants marching on parade, but it certainly makes for a much more enjoyable experience! Try Pink’s famous full Champagne tasting that comes with four flutes — Prestige Rose, Taittinger Brut La Francaise, Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial, and Louis Roederer Cristal — and chocolate accompaniment.

Photo: Matt Stroshane/Disney Cruise Line

