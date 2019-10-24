Last Call: Cunard’s Commander of Cocktails

Last Call celebrates the best bars at sea and the people who can’t get enough of them. Today we pay our respects to the captain with a signature concoction inspired by Cunard’s seven most renowned Commodores.

The Place — Commodore Club

Grab A Seat — All Cunard ships

Standout Feature — Keeping with Cunard’s legacy as a traditional, Old World ocean line, the Commodore Club is an elegant venue evocative of the original Queen Mary, which went on its maiden voyage in 1936. The neo-Art Deco design, unobstructed ocean views, and live pianist are best paired with one of seven signature cocktails, each named after a knighted Cunard commodore.

On The Menu — Allow your bartender to steer you in the right direction with cocktails like Punch Romaine à la Carpathia (advocaat, limoncello, cream, sherry, mallow), inspired by Sir Arthur Rostron, or a Yorkshire Pacesetter (Martell Cordon Bleu, The King’s Ginger, molasses, mixed spice), inspired by Sir Edgar Britten.

Photo:Cunard Line