Last Call: Cunard’s Commander of Cocktails
Pay your respects to the captain with a signature concoction inspired by one of the line’s seven most renowned commodores.
Last Call celebrates the best bars at sea and the people who can’t get enough of them. Today we pay our respects to the captain with a signature concoction inspired by Cunard’s seven most renowned Commodores.
The Place — Commodore Club
Grab A Seat — All Cunard ships
Standout Feature — Keeping with Cunard’s legacy as a traditional, Old World ocean line, the Commodore Club is an elegant venue evocative of the original Queen Mary, which went on its maiden voyage in 1936. The neo-Art Deco design, unobstructed ocean views, and live pianist are best paired with one of seven signature cocktails, each named after a knighted Cunard commodore.
On The Menu — Allow your bartender to steer you in the right direction with cocktails like Punch Romaine à la Carpathia (advocaat, limoncello, cream, sherry, mallow), inspired by Sir Arthur Rostron, or a Yorkshire Pacesetter (Martell Cordon Bleu, The King’s Ginger, molasses, mixed spice), inspired by Sir Edgar Britten.
