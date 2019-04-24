SEARCH

Last Call: Cool Encounters at SKYY Vodka Ice Bar

The hottest bar on Norwegian ships is completely made of ICE.

SKYY Vodka Ice Bar

The Place — SKYY Vodka Ice Bar

Grab A Seat — Norwegian Epic, Escape, and Getaway.

Standout Feature Inspired by the original Scandinavian ice hotels, everything about this bar — the walls, the seats, the glasses — are made from expertly chiseled blocks of ice. The chilly chamber is kept at 17 degrees Fahrenheit, so the loaner parkas provided to you are more than just a fashion statement (although fur-trimmed hoods suit just about anyone). Be sure to snap a selfie with the floor-to-ceiling ice sculptures while the bartender mixes up your vodka-infused libation.

On The Menu — As to be expected, all of SKYY Vodka Ice Bar’s cool concoctions include the eponymous liquor. Try a Sweet Northern (SKYY vodka infused with pineapple, Campari, sweet vermouth, and orange) or a Hazelnut Delight (SKYY vodka, Frangelico, and lemon juice).

RELATED: Last Call: Espresso Yourself

Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line

