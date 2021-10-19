JetBlue Has New Flight and Cruise Packages

Click on the icons below to share this post









Popular airline JetBlue announced today they’re launched a new set of flight + cruise packages where customers can book their flight, cruise and hotel all at once. JetBlue is the first domestic U.S. airline to offer such a package to customers and they’ve partnered with Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line to make it happen. The goal is to help cruisers same time and money booking their next vacation.

JetBlue partnered with TravelTek, a travel tech company, to design a way for customers to search and book cruise packages easily all in one place. If you’ve ever spent too much time trying to figure out the travel math when it comes to flights and ship departures, then you’re exactly the kind of person JetBlue is catering to.

The best part about the new packages? If a customer misses their ship due to delayed or cancelled flights, JetBlue will fly them to their next port on the cruise itinerary on the house. If that doesn’t work out, JetBlue will re-book the package for another time and cover up to an additional 50% of the customer’s original package price for a new one.

“Continuing to build upon the trust that JetBlue has established over the last 20+ years, we want customers to book their entire trip, from flights and cruises to hotels and more, all with us,” said Andres Barry, president, JetBlue Travel Products. “Handling the customer service ourselves, rather than sending them to multiple entities, allows us to go above and beyond while meeting JetBlue standards at every single touchpoint. With cruise lines increasingly beginning to sail again, we’re excited to refresh our package offerings, as we continue to drive ancillaries and build our non-ticket revenue base.”

There are other advantages to booking a flight and cruise package as well. Those who book receive a complimentary inflight alcoholic beverage for those 21+, complimentary snacks, earlier boarding, and free Fly-Fi.

The packages are available for purchase starting on November 1, 2021.