One of the most underrated aspects of cruising is the pre-and post-cruise stay. Along with cruising, South Florida is home to some of the best outdoor activities and events in the country thanks to incredible weather all year round. One hotspot in particular is the seaside town of Delray Beach. Known as a vibrant, intimate town with big city sophistication, Delray Beach is a gem of South Florida where the people get really into one sport in particular: tennis. The city was recently named as the host city for the upcoming International Tennis Federation Super-Seniors World Team and Individual Championships. The tournament looks to have a huge economic impact on the area as South Florida waits for cruising to return to the region.

Delray Beach is home to a magnificent tennis center with an 8,000 person center court and 24 surrounding courts. The city hosts one ATP Delray Beach Open every year, and has been host of numerous Fed Cup draws, and exhibition matches. Because of its focus on tennis culture, Delray Beach is home to current professional tennis players Kevin Anderson and the up and coming star Coco Gauff who made it to the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championship in 2019.

Porthole Cruise Magazine Founder and Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff was in attendance at the kick off event in Delray Beach along side former pro tennis player Luis Baraldi who was instrumental in bringing the tournament to Delray Beach. An accomplished Davis Cup player, Baraldi’s company Baral Group has organized may major tennis and golf events in Mexico, including the first ATP Tennis Tournament in Mexico.

“This event will be a game changer for Palm Beach County, in particular Delray Beach and Bonyton Beach. The economic impact will be phenomenal, while bringing a first class tennis event to Florida,” Panoff said following the event.

The tournament will feature more than 700 players between the ages of 65 and 90 with many having participated in major events like Wimbledon and the Australian open.

The event is perfect for those looking for a pre- or post-cruise event to bookend their cruise vacation around so we hope to see you there!