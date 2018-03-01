SEARCH

Theme Cruise: Grape Expectations
Featured
28 views
28 views

Theme Cruise: Grape Expectations

Porthole Cruise - March 1, 2018
31 Views
March 1, 2018

Island Inspired: St. Thomas

St. Thomas artist Gina Feddersen captures the Caribbean spirit in her work.

Gina Feddersen's St. Thomas style

Island Finds

By Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon

When you pull into port in St. Thomas, no doubt you’ll be tempted by all the duty-free shopping on offer. After all, this busy Caribbean cruise port is packed with boutiques selling jewelry, watches, and fine leather goods from prestigious international brands.

But don’t let that deter you from also seeking out something locally made, a souvenir that’s been crafted with care by artisans such as Gina Feddersen, whose Isola Bella line of art, jewelry, and lifestyle products captures the Caribbean spirit and the beauty of island life. Here, Gina tells us about her work, the challenges she faces as a Caribbean-based artist, and the transformative power of creativity.

 

From There to Here: “I grew up on Long Island, New York, where I studied visual art. My passion for fine art and curating spaces led me to open a small art gallery in Bristol, Rhode Island, where my husband’s employer was based. Coincidentally, he’s a St. Thomian who I met while I was living temporarily on the island, and after we got together we began traveling the globe for his work as an America’s Cup designer. In between, we bought a plot of land on St. Thomas, built our first home, and had a baby. And when we relocated to St. Thomas 11 years ago, that was when my other baby, Isola Bella, was born.”

 

Island Inspiration: “My art is inspired by nature, sea, island lifestyle, and the simple pleasures of everyday. I enjoy working with clay and painting in watercolor and oils, translating my fine art into wearable accessories, home goods, and stationery collections.”

 

Feeling the Love: “The creative process for me is all about how it makes my inner spirit feel. There are some ideas that never make it past the drawing board, but the concepts that do are the ones that excite me the most at that time in my life. I have to feel that positive energy and excitement for it to….

This is only an excerpt. To read the full article, subscribe to Porthole Cruise Magazine.

Photo: Gina Feddersen

 

###########################
Author

Whether you're a first-time cruiser or a veteran sailor of the seas, Porthole Cruise Magazine is your ultimate cruise guide - answering your questions, enticing your senses, and unlocking the explorer in you.

Carnival Adds New Cruises to Cuba from Miami
Cruise News
336 views
336 views

Carnival Adds New Cruises to Cuba from Miami

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 28, 2018
Suite Land: Manhattan Superlative
Destinations
6 views
6 views

Suite Land: Manhattan Superlative

Porthole Cruise - February 27, 2018
Teen Scene
Food & Drink
12 views
12 views

Teen Scene

Porthole Cruise - February 27, 2018
Cunard Partners with Rocky Mountaineer to Add Alaska by Rail
Cruise News
531 views
531 views

Cunard Partners with Rocky Mountaineer to Add Alaska by Rail

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 27, 2018

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

The Latest

Theme Cruise: Grape Expectations
Featured
28 views
28 views

Theme Cruise: Grape Expectations

Porthole Cruise - March 1, 2018

By Judi Cuervo It’s 10:30 a.m. and I’m at the 20-acre Mt. Hood Winery, Oregon’s 2016 Winery of the Year. In the glass before me is a…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2018 Porthole Magazine - Terms - Privacy