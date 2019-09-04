A terrifying weekend is finally over for the people of the Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian, a category 5 storm, put on its parking brake over the northern islands of Great Abacoa and Grand Bahamas for what must have felt like an eternity for those on the islands. As the first images of the damage started to emerge on social media, it’s clear that recovery efforts could take months or even years. Places like Marsh Harbour look completely unrecognizable and it’s going to take everyone pitching in to help the people begin to recover.

A Bahamas Update

While the people of the Bahamas are obviously our primary concern at the moment, we do want to share with you a few updates from cruise lines regarding the status of their private islands in the area as many cruisers are booked to visit them in the coming months. As of now, most cruise lines have been able to reroute ships and itineraries, making it unlikely that your future cruise will be affected. Make sure to follow Porthole Cruise on Facebook and Twitter for more updates as they become available.

Castaway Cay, Disney Cruise Line’s private island, saw only tropical storm force winds according to a statement released by the company. Indications are that damage is minimal which is nothing short of a miracle given the island’s location near the Great Abacoa.

Perfect Day at CocoCay, one of the newest private island resorts in cruising, also seems to have made it through relatively unscathed. Images posted on social media appear to show the water slides and more still standing. The island was closed early last week and all employees were removed as the storm grew more dangerous.

Half Moon Cay Update: There was minor beach erosion that will be cleaned up but no structural damage. The horses and stingrays are doing well. HAL ships are scheduled to return 10/21/19. Our thoughts are with the people in The Bahamas that are impacted by #HurricanDorian2019. — Holland America Line (@HALcruises) September 3, 2019