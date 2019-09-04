fbpx

SEARCH

Cruise Lines Donating Millions for Hurricane Dorian Recovery
Cruise News
409 views
409 views

Cruise Lines Donating Millions for Hurricane Dorian Recovery

Porthole Cruise Magazine - September 4, 2019
363 Views
September 4, 2019

Is My Cruise Cancelled? An Update on the Bahamas After Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian

A terrifying weekend is finally over for the people of the Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian, a category 5 storm, put on its parking brake over the northern islands of Great Abacoa and Grand Bahamas for what must have felt like an eternity for those on the islands. As the first images of the damage started to emerge on social media, it’s clear that recovery efforts could take months or even years. Places like Marsh Harbour look completely unrecognizable and it’s going to take everyone pitching in to help the people begin to recover. 

 A Bahamas Update

While the people of the Bahamas are obviously our primary concern at the moment, we do want to share with you a few updates from cruise lines regarding the status of their private islands in the area as many cruisers are booked to visit them in the coming months. As of now, most cruise lines have been able to reroute ships and itineraries, making it unlikely that your future cruise will be affected. Make sure to follow Porthole Cruise on Facebook and Twitter for more updates as they become available. 

RELATED: Cruise Line Helping Floridians Escape Hurricane Dorian

Castaway Cay, Disney Cruise Line’s private island, saw only tropical storm force winds according to a statement released by the company. Indications are that damage is minimal which is nothing short of a miracle given the island’s location near the Great Abacoa. 

Perfect Day at CocoCay, one of the newest private island resorts in cruising, also seems to have made it through relatively unscathed. Images posted on social media appear to show the water slides and more still standing. The island was closed early last week and all employees were removed as the storm grew more dangerous.

 

 

 

###############
Make Hamburg Cruise Days the Highlight of Your Next Vacation
Featured
1980 views
1980 views

Make Hamburg Cruise Days the Highlight of Your Next Vacation

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 26, 2019
Experience the Best of Miami Beach Before You Cruise
Featured
617 views
617 views

Experience the Best of Miami Beach Before You Cruise

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 26, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week – August 23, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
673 views
673 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – August 23, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 23, 2019
Carnival <i>Horizon</i> Cruise Ship Review
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship Review

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 22, 2019

Leave a Comment

The Latest

Cruise Lines Donating Millions for Hurricane Dorian Recovery
Cruise News
409 views
409 views

Cruise Lines Donating Millions for Hurricane Dorian Recovery

Porthole Cruise Magazine - September 4, 2019

In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, which steamrolled the northernmost islands in the Bahamas over Labor Day weekend, major cruise lines are pledging millions for recovery efforts…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions