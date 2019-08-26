When you wish upon a star, you could end up on board the newest ship from Disney Cruise Line! Disney Wish was announced over the weekend at the D23 Expo by Disney Parks Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek and we couldn’t be more exited. The fifth ship from the family cruise line will feature iconic Disney character Rapunzul for the line’s signature stern decorations. The ship is scheduled for delivery in at the end of 2021. Disney Cruise Line also announced plans for a second private island location in the Bahamas with a completion goal between 2022 and 2023.

About Disney Wish

Keeping with a trend we’ve seen across the cruise industry, Disney Wish will be powered by liquid natural gas and will be a little bit bigger than Disney’s current fleet. And as the name suggests, the ship will be all about making guest’s wishes come true!

“Each Disney Cruise Line ship is unique, with a name that embodies the excitement of sailing with Disney and the power of our stories. The new ships will have the experiences our guests love, as well as all-new magic,” Chapek said.

Disney’s renderings leave plenty to the imagination, so we’ll be sure to keep the reader’s updated as soon as more information about the ship becomes available.

Disney’s Lighthouse Point at Eleuthera

Along with the new ship, Disney made another announcement at the D23 Expo that had people talking. A new private island resort on the Bahamian island of Eleuthera is the perfect place for a new cruise ship to stop.

Disney has committed to develop less than 20 percent of the property; will employ sustainable building practices, including an open-trestle pier that eliminates the need to dredge a ship channel; establish environmental monitoring programs during construction and operation; and donate more than 190 acres of privately owned land to the Government of The Bahamas.

“With three new ships joining our fleet, we thought this would be an incredible opportunity to add another unique destination to our ports of call. We looked all over The Bahamas and Caribbean for an ideal location that would enable us to create new experiences, while celebrating the culture of this amazing region,” Chapek said.

Are you going to book at cruise on the new ship? Excited to visit the new private island? Let us know in the comments below!