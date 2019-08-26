fbpx

SEARCH

Your Jamaican Vacation Awaits | RCA 2019
Featured
196 views
196 views

Your Jamaican Vacation Awaits | RCA 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 26, 2019
253 Views
August 26, 2019

Introducing Disney Wish (VIDEO)

Disney Wish

When you wish upon a star, you could end up on board the newest ship from Disney Cruise Line! Disney Wish was announced over the weekend at the D23 Expo by Disney Parks Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek and we couldn’t be more exited. The fifth ship from the family cruise line will feature iconic Disney character Rapunzul for the line’s signature stern decorations. The ship is scheduled for delivery in at the end of 2021. Disney Cruise Line also announced plans for a second private island location in the Bahamas with a completion goal between 2022 and 2023.

About Disney Wish

Keeping with a trend we’ve seen across the cruise industry, Disney Wish will be powered by liquid natural gas and will be a little bit bigger than Disney’s current fleet. And as the name suggests, the ship will be all about making guest’s wishes come true!

Disney Wish

The Disney Wish’s stern will feature Rapunzel. Our favorite artsy princess, paintbrush in hand, uses her enchanted hair to suspend herself as she decorates the stern of the ship with the help of her feisty sidekick, Pascal. (Disney)

“Each Disney Cruise Line ship is unique, with a name that embodies the excitement of sailing with Disney and the power of our stories. The new ships will have the experiences our guests love, as well as all-new magic,” Chapek said.

Disney’s renderings leave plenty to the imagination, so we’ll be sure to keep the reader’s updated as soon as more information about the ship becomes available.

RELATED: Disney Navigator App Review

Disney’s Lighthouse Point at Eleuthera

Along with the new ship, Disney made another announcement at the D23 Expo that had people talking. A new private island resort on the Bahamian island of Eleuthera is the perfect place for a new cruise ship to stop.

Disney Island

Disney Cruise Line guests can look forward to a signature island experience that celebrates nature and the spirit and culture of The Bahamas at a new Disney port of call, which will be located on the breathtaking island of Eleuthera at a place called Lighthouse Point. (Disney)

Disney has committed to develop less than 20 percent of the property; will employ sustainable building practices, including an open-trestle pier that eliminates the need to dredge a ship channel; establish environmental monitoring programs during construction and operation; and donate more than 190 acres of privately owned land to the Government of The Bahamas.

Disney Island

Disney Cruise Line guests can look forward to a signature island experience that celebrates nature and the spirit and culture of The Bahamas at a new Disney port of call, which will be located on the breathtaking island of Eleuthera at a place called Lighthouse Point. (Disney)

“With three new ships joining our fleet, we thought this would be an incredible opportunity to add another unique destination to our ports of call. We looked all over The Bahamas and Caribbean for an ideal location that would enable us to create new experiences, while celebrating the culture of this amazing region,” Chapek said.

Are you going to book at cruise on the new ship? Excited to visit the new private island? Let us know in the comments below!

##########
Cruisers Are Finding These EVERYWHERE!
Cruise News
1228 views
1228 views

Cruisers Are Finding These EVERYWHERE!

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 19, 2019
Are There Good Hotels for Kids in Fort Lauderdale Before We Cruise?
Cruise Tips
637 views
637 views

Are There Good Hotels for Kids in Fort Lauderdale Before We Cruise?

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 19, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week – August 16, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
878 views
878 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – August 16, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 16, 2019
10 Ways to Spend the Day in Wellington, New Zealand
Cruise Tips
628 views
628 views

10 Ways to Spend the Day in Wellington, New Zealand

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 15, 2019

Leave a Comment

The Latest

Your Jamaican Vacation Awaits | RCA 2019
Featured
196 views
196 views

Your Jamaican Vacation Awaits | RCA 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 26, 2019

Each year at Porthole Cruise Magazine, we ask you, the reader, to vote on your favorite cruise lines, ships, destinations and more in our annual Reader’s Choice…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions