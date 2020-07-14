Interview with Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz

He’s been Carnival Corporation’s chief strategy officer and senior vice president of Cunard North America. He’s been a partner at a global business management company and has degrees from the University of Chicago and Harvard Business School. Now, Josh Leibowitz finds himself at the helm of Seabourn Cruise Line, one of the most well-known luxury cruise brands under the Carnival Corporation umbrella.

Following the retirement of longtime Seabourn President Rick Meadows, Leibowitz was named the new President of the cruise line and his duties now include oversight of all aspects of the ultra-luxury brand’s operations, including revenue management, deployment and itinerary planning, hotel operations, and sales and marketing.

Luxury is more than just the fixtures on the wall or the crystal or the glassware or the silverware. Luxury is how you feel.

At the time of the announcement in June, Leibowitz explained his approach to the new role.

“I’m excited to join the community of loyal Seabourn guests, our passionate crew, and the travel advisors that come together to deliver extraordinary Seabourn experiences,” he said. “Our main priority will be working together as we develop plans to resume operations and welcome our past and future guests onboard to create lasting travel memories.”

Porthole Cruise Founder and Editor-in-Cheif Bill Panoff spoke with Josh Leibowitz to discuss his new position, Seabourn’s response to COVID-19 and the unique position small ship cruise lines find themselves in as cruising gets back to normal.

Interview with Josh Leibowitz

Turning negatives into positives is part of being a great leader and Josh explained how the pause in operation is helping him grow and develop in his new role as the leader of the cruise line.

“In many ways, if you try to look at the bright side of things, as a new leader of such an extraordinary brand, what it allows for is even more listening time than I might otherwise have if we were full steam ahead,” he said. “Spending time with the crew on board, as you said Bill, that’s what makes it so special. Spending time with my shoreside team, spending time with guests, of course through this whole time I’m listening and observing and taking notes and understanding what makes Seabourn so unique.”

The interview ended with Josh giving some advice that we couldn’t agree with more!

“I want to thank you Bill, and all the readers and all the supporters of the industry, we’re looking to come back soon. In the meantime, my message to everyone is be safe, stay healthy, take care of yourself and thank you for your incredible support. Book a vacation for the future and have something to look forward too!”