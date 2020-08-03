Cruising Will Be Safe Says NCL’s Harry Sommer

When Norwegian Cruise Line President Harry Sommer took over for departing president Andy Stuart in December of 2019, everything was looking up for the cruise line and the industry as a whole. However, just a few months later, a global pandemic came out of the blue and the cruise industry has been on hiatus ever since.

President Sommer and his team at Norwegian Cruise Line didn’t sit idle while cruising was on hold, they worked hard to develop a strategy for a safe return to operation. That included a high-profile collaboration with one of their biggest competitors, advice from infectious disease experts and professional health organizations and a host of onboard changes aimed at making cruise ships an environment where COVID-19 can’t thrive.

President Sommer joined Porthole Cruise Magazine founder and Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff for an in-depth discussion of the state of the industry and what he and his team have been working on to bring cruising closer to a return. You can watch the full interview with Harry Sommer below.

Joining the Healthy Sail Panel

A collaboration with Royal Caribbean Group called the Healthy Sail Panel made waves in the industry and Sommer explained how the partnership came to be with help from former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.

We compete in the marketplace, but we don’t compete in health and safety

“We started at little work internally and it quickly became apparent to us that as much wonderful work we could do internally, this was sort of a new and novel type of pandemic outbreak out there and it was important for us to engage with outside experts,” said Sommer.

“We reached out to Dr. Gottlieb, we had seen him do a lot of good work as a regular guest commentator and seemed to be very articulate and knowledgable and non-political,” Sommer continued. “Interestingly enough, Royal Caribbean also had approached him…Frank Del Rio, our CEO, and Richard Fain, their CEO, they talk regularly both participating on the executive board of CLIA and we both reached out to Scott Gottlieb and said hey listen, let’s see if we can join forces. We compete in the marketplace, but we don’t compete in health and safety.”

When asked about the effectiveness of the Healthy Sail Panel and events like Carnival’s Global Scientific Summit, Sommer was adamant that cruising will be safe once it returns.