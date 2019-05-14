SEARCH

Hurtigruten Unveils New Electric Explorer Catamarans

A Polar Bear on the island of Svalbard | Photo: Hurtigruten Electric Explorer Catamaran

For some, the future of cruising is floating cities with everything you could ever need to have a good time. For others, the future of cruising is sustainability and adventure. Hurtigruten certainly falls in the second category thanks to the unveiling of their new electric explorer catamaran set for launch in 2020. The MS Bard, as the first ship is called, is built specifically for exploration in polar waters. Built in collaboration with polar eco-tour company Brim Explorer, MS Bard will operate ocean excursions from her homeport Longyearbyen on the Arctic island of Svalbard.

What is an Electric Explorer Catamaran?

At just 24 meters, MS Bard is a far cry from most new ships floating out these days. It’s unique not just in size, however. This catamaran doesn’t have an engine. The ship is powered entirely by battery, meaning a silent and sustainable cruise perfect for those with a thirst for adventure.  The hybrid catamaran will be one of the world’s most flexible electric ships thanks to the batteries. She can be charged at virtually any port and operate on batteries for 10 hours with a cruising speed of 10 knots.

Electric Explorer Catamaran

MS Bard Rendering | Photo: Hurtigruten

According to Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam, the collaboration was only natural.

“Brim and Hurtigruten found each other through our common passion for the oceans.” He said. Their vision to change the way people experience the Arctic is a perfect match to our bold sustainability ambitions. We firmly believe the future of travel is emission-free.”

RELATED: Chills and Thrills with Hurtigruten

One feature of the ship that’s unique is the addition of hydrophones and underwater drones from Blueye Robotics so passengers are even closer to nature found in polar regions while still enjoying all the comfort and luxury of Hurtigruten’s award winning service and culinary offerings.

Electric Explorer Catamaran

MS Bard Rendering | Photo: Hurtigruten

Would you cruise on an all electric explorer catamaran? Let us know in the comments below!

