Hurtigruten Announces Galapagos Expedition Cruises

One of the most popular names in expedition cruising has announced new itineraries to one of the world’s most sought-after places; The Galapagos Islands. Norwegian expedition cruise line Hurtigruten will begin sailing to the famous island chain in January of 2022 thanks to a partnership with Ecuador-based Metropolitan Touring, the most experienced and renowned travel company in the Galapagos.

Some of the highlights of visiting the islands include exploring the Giant Tortoise breeding center, getting close to sea lions and land iguanas, bird watching, kayaking, and snorkeling, as well as daily lectures to better understand the islands, their history, and animal population both on land and in the sea.

“We are extremely excited to expand our South America offering to one of the most spectacular destinations on the planet. We have seen a clear trend of travelers seeking out truly unique and meaningful travel experiences, with a sharp increase in demand for the type of small ships / big experiences we offer. The pandemic has dramatically pushed this development forward. There is huge pent-up demand for traveling right now, and we are responding with this breathtaking new destination,” said Hurtigruten Group CEO Daniel Skjeldam

Hurtigruten, most well known for their incredible cruises to some of the world’s most beautiful and remote polar regions, have partnered with Metropolitan Touring on a long-term basis to offer cruises to the Galapagos on board the upgraded MS Santa Cruz II. The company has offered some of the most in-depth and environmentally-friendly Galapagos cruises for the past 70 years.

As part of the partnership, the MS Santa Cruz II – including all suites and cabins, explorer lounge, dining room, bar, and other public areas – will be fully upgraded.

“This partnership brings together two companies that combine the best of two worlds: Hurtigruten Expeditions as a global player with an excellent reputation in expedition cruises, and our long history and deep knowledge of the Galapagos Islands. We are really excited to welcome the first Hurtigruten Expeditions’ guests on board,” said Metropolitan Touring CEO Paulina Burbano de Lara.

While the cruises themselves are six days in length, guests have the option to add pre and post-cruise stays to their package such as a four-day pre-program to Peru’s famous Machu Picchu.

Would you take a cruise to the Galapagos Islands? Let us know in the comments!