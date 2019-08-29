Hurricane Dorian Is Here to Ruin Your Labor Day Weekend

Well, we knew we’d get one eventually.

Officially starting on June 1, hurricane season is something all cruisers keep a watchful eye on. Here we are a few days away from September and the season is finally showing its first signs of life with Hurricane Dorian expected to make landfall as a category 3 or worse storm somewhere along Florida’s East coast. Most forecasters have the outer bands of the storm arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning and those in the path should start making safety plans immediately.

Hurricane Dorian Cruise Cancellations

Thanks to modern forecasting, cruise lines know well in advance whether or not a hurricane is going to hit an area where they sail. As a result, cruise lines rarely cancel cruises in the event of a hurricane, but they do alter itineraries to keep ships out of the path of the storm.

Just yesterday, Royal Caribbean announced the closure of Perfect Day at CocoCay, their private island resort in the Bahamas, as the storm grew in intensity and drew closer to the region. All employees were removed from the island with a tentative reopening date of September 4. Ships scheduled to call at CocoCay in the next week are being rerouted to other ports outside of the hurricane’s reach.

Virgin Islands Get First Taste of Dorian’s Wrath

VIDEO OF DORIAN – Hurricane Dorian ripped through Saint John of the US Virgin Islands and is now getting stronger as it heads towards Florida. MORE – https://t.co/2q6yIcipBG pic.twitter.com/tQsusSvdg8 — News4JAX (@wjxt4) August 28, 2019

The beautiful U.S. and British Virgin Islands along with Puerto Rico became the first places to suffer high winds and heavy rain as Dorian was upgraded from a tropical storm to a category 1 hurricane as it passed over the islands.



Powerful wind and rain battered St. John as Dorian passed over the U.S. Virgin Islands, having now strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane with winds up to 80 mph. FULL FORECAST: https://t.co/QAjrn7znE7 pic.twitter.com/FeL0Y5w1ar — ABC News (@ABC) August 28, 2019

