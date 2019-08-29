fbpx

SEARCH

Cruise Deal of the Week – August 29, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
74 views
74 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – August 29, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 29, 2019
171 Views
August 29, 2019

Hurricane Dorian Is Here to Ruin Your Labor Day Weekend

Hurricane Dorian

Well, we knew we’d get one eventually. 

Officially starting on June 1, hurricane season is something all cruisers keep a watchful eye on. Here we are a few days away from September and the season is finally showing its first signs of life with Hurricane Dorian expected to make landfall as a category 3 or worse storm somewhere along Florida’s East coast. Most forecasters have the outer bands of the storm arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning and those in the path should start making safety plans immediately. 

Make sure you follow Porthole Cruise Magazine’s Facebook and Twitter accounts for updates on the storm and changes to cruise line itineraries as the storm creeps closer to the mainland. 

Hurricane Dorian Cruise Cancellations

Thanks to modern forecasting, cruise lines know well in advance whether or not a hurricane is going to hit an area where they sail. As a result, cruise lines rarely cancel cruises in the event of a hurricane, but they do alter itineraries to keep ships out of the path of the storm. 

Just yesterday, Royal Caribbean announced the closure of Perfect Day at CocoCay, their private island resort in the Bahamas, as the storm grew in intensity and drew closer to the region. All employees were removed from the island with a tentative reopening date of September 4. Ships scheduled to call at CocoCay in the next week are being rerouted to other ports outside of the hurricane’s reach. 

Virgin Islands Get First Taste of Dorian’s Wrath

The beautiful U.S. and British Virgin Islands along with Puerto Rico became the first places to suffer high winds and heavy rain as Dorian was upgraded from a tropical storm to a category 1 hurricane as it passed over the islands.

Tag us in all your hurricane photos and videos on social media for a share!

#######
Holland America Line <i> Nieuw Statendam</i> Cruise Ship Review
Ship Reviews
1 views
1 views

Holland America Line Nieuw Statendam Cruise Ship Review

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 22, 2019
Celebrity <i>Edge</i> Cruise Ship Review
Ship Reviews

Celebrity Edge Cruise Ship Review

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 22, 2019
Highlights of Vietnam – Hoi An, Hanoi and Halong Bay
Featured
505 views
505 views

Highlights of Vietnam – Hoi An, Hanoi and Halong Bay

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 22, 2019
Cruising to Belize? Don’t Skip the Manatees!
Featured
641 views
641 views

Cruising to Belize? Don’t Skip the Manatees!

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 21, 2019

Leave a Comment

The Latest

Cruise Deal of the Week – August 29, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
74 views
74 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – August 29, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 29, 2019

Isn't it time to book a cruise? To the Pacific, to be specific. Windstar Cruises is a small ship cruising company that touts themselves as 180 degrees from…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions