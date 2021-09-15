How to Kick Back and Relax in St. Kitts

Click on the icons below to share this post









There’s nothing quite like the Caribbean. Most say the region is special for its pristine beaches, crystal clear water and lush, tropical landscapes, but there’s another reason why cruisers and tourists alike enjoy spending time in this incredible part of the world; the laid-back and relaxing atmosphere. St. Kitts is one such Caribbean Island where relaxing is an art form.

It doesn’t matter if it’s your first visit to the island or you’ve been visiting St. Kitts for years, there’s always a new way to enjoy a relaxing vacation on this spectacular Caribbean island. Here are some of our favorites!

Relaxing Day at the Beach

It seems like every Caribbean Island boasts about having the best beaches, but when you’re visiting St. Kitts, the beaches are truly one of a kind. With colors that range from the black sand beaches in the north – a reminder the island was formed by a volcano – to the light golden-grey coral sand of the south, no two are alike. Whether you’re looking for an off-the-beaten path spot to enjoy a serene afternoon or a lively beach with plenty of activity, St. Kitts has it all.

For a unique beach day experience, try Frigate Bay, an area in central St. Kitts which features two different beaches. North Frigate Bay Beach faces the Atlantic and boasts the best quality sand, made-for-Instagram scenery and is perfect for a long relaxing stroll or snorkeling among the close-to-shore coral gardens.

If you’re looking to dig your toes in the sand with an ice-cold beverage in hand, the beach at South Frigate Bay has what you need. The beach is on the Caribbean Seaside of the island so it’s ideal for swimming and other water sports, while several bars and restaurants tempt your palate with the best of local cuisine.

Ride the Scenic Railway

One of the most fascinating ways to kick-back and get a feel for the island is to enjoy a ride on the historic St. Kitts Scenic Railway, an open-air train for which the narrow gage tracks were first built more than 100 years ago as a way to transport sugar from the country plantations to the capital city of Basseterre. Some consider it one of the most picturesque train rides on earth thanks to the spectacular vistas and the incredible flora, fauna and geography of St. Kitts.

Onboard the train, riders are pampered by the cool gentle breeze and mesmerized by the hypnotizing sway of the greenery as they pass by. Escape to a time of ancestry as the melodious choir soothes the soul while introducing you to the cultural vibes of the island.

Immerse Yourself in Nature

From the tropical trees and flowers of Romney Manor to Mt. Liamuiga’s rainforested slopes, opportunities to bask in the sights and sounds of nature abound in St. Kitts. A magnificent Saman tree is the largest living organism on island. It is over 400 years old, 24 foot in circumference and covers one-half an acre at Romney Manor, where you can tour the grounds or simply sit under the tree and enjoy the tranquility.

If you are looking for a more active foray into nature, you can visit the Central Reserve Rainforest. Contrary to what is happening to most rainforests around the world, the tropical rainforest on St Kitts has been expanding at a steady pace and now covers almost 25% of the island. You can enjoy the rainforest in your own way and at your own pace. Engage an informative local guide and then select how you want to experience the rainforest’s beauty with a leisurely walk in the foothills or a more challenging hike up to the Caldera.

Take to the Water

One of the best ways to relax in St. Kitts is on the water. If you are looking for something a little low-key you can kayak through the beautiful turquoise waters paddling at your own pace with nothing but time. For something a little more elaborate, try standing on the deck of a beautiful sailing vessel and watch the coastline slide by. Catamaran tours or private charters are among the most popular activities for visitors. Highly trained local crews know the most picturesque locations around the island as well as the best coves for swimming and snorkeling along the island’s fringing reef.

You can sail in a luxury Catamaran along St. Kitt’s scenic coast on a half-day lunch and snorkeling adventure, or take a full-day cruise to our sister island of Nevis, either way you will can’t help but be relaxed by the gentle sway of the boat and the soft sounds of the waves lapping against the hulls

If you are looking for a private charter, Captain Coconut Sailing Adventures is one of St. Kitts yacht charter company offering half, full-day and sunset cruises on board their 50-foot ketch sailboat, with all crews having years of experience providing visitors with charter yacht cruises.

If you need to relax, it’s time to book yourself a trip to St. Kitts where you can enjoy a much needed and welcome vacation experience!

This article was sponsored by the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.