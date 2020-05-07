Hotels May Provide Blueprint for Cruise Cleanliness 

We’ve all seen articles about what cruising is going to look like in the aftermath of COVID 19. Precautions like doing away with self-service buffets, not filling ships to the max with passengers and even shorter itineraries where the only stops are cruise line private islands are all possibilities.

What many aren’t discussing is the issue of cleaning staterooms post-cruise. While people may wear face coverings and take other precautions outside of their cabins, inside is a different story. Cleaning stateroom surfaces in the bathrooms, on the balcony and even things like the TV remote before a new cruiser steps on board is going to be very important for preventing the spread of a virus or bacteria.

Looking to what others in the hospitality industry are doing to disinfect rooms is potentially something that cruise lines can model their own practices after. Hilton is one of the biggest names in the travel industry and they recently partnered with RB, the brand that produces Lysol, as well as the Mayo Clinic to provide what they’re calling Hilton CleanStay, “an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection.”

The initiative will create a focus on cleanliness that will be visible to guests throughout their entire stay – in their guest rooms, restaurants, fitness rooms and in other public spaces

What is Hilton CleanStay?

According to a press release from the hotel giant, it all starts with science.

“Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection, as the program will be called in North America, will be a rigorous system that incorporates RB’s trusted know-how and scientific approach to cleaning practices and product offerings. Experts from Mayo Clinic’s Infection Prevention and Control team will advise and assist in enhancing Hilton’s cleaning and disinfection protocols,” the release said.

Not only will Hilton and their sub-brands institute new products and equipment in their cleaning processes, but there will also be increased training for hotel staff to adhere to the best possible disinfection practices.

“Our first priority has always been the safety of our guests and Team Members,” said Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton President and CEO. “Hilton CleanStay builds on the best practices and protocols we’ve developed over the last several months, allowing our guests to rest easy with us and focus on enjoying the unforgettable experiences we have to offer – while protecting our Team Members who are on the front lines of hospitality.”

The program features a number of enhancements like identifying which items in a hotel room are touched the most, removing things like pens and notepads and making them available upon request, providing sanitizing wipes in high traffic areas like elevators and more. Technology is going to be a big help in keeping hotels clean, particularly electrostatic sprayers, which use an electrostatically charged disinfecting mist and ultraviolet light to sanitize surfaces and objects.

Cleanliness a Concern for Cruisers

Many cruisers have express concerns about the cleanliness of ships and enhanced sanitation procedures would go a long way in alleviating those concerns.

Would you like to see cruise lines partner with health and wellness experts to create cleaning programs? Let us know what you’d like to see happen on your next cruise in the comments below!