Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam Returns to Service

Over the weekend, one of cruising’s top brands Holland America Line returned another ship to service, brining their total operating number to five ships since cruising resumed earlier this year. Nieuw Statendam sailed from Fort Lauderdale, FL yesterday for a seven-day western Caribbean cruise that will call on Nassau, Bahamas; Ocho Rios and Port Royal, Jamaica; and Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s private island in the Bahamas.

To commemorate the occasion, Holland America Line held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the terminal to open embarkation, and team members greeted guests with flag-waving fanfare as they boarded the ship.

“Today is another milestone in our return to service, with Nieuw Statendam starting operation just in time for Thanksgiving, and we have a lot to be thankful for this year that we’re getting back in the water,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Today is a great day for Holland America Line, and our team members can’t wait to welcome guests on board.”

The ship is scheduled to remain sailing between seven and 11-day Caribbean itineraries through April and guests have the opportunity to combined back-to-back itineraries that offer an in-depth exploration covering more than one part of the region. Every Caribbean itinerary includes a call at Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s private island in the Bahamas.

The cruise line also recently welcomed a new edition to their fleet as the brand new Holland America Line Rotterdam entered service in the Caribbean a few weeks ago. All these ships sailing from Fort Lauderdale is a big boost to the local economy, as Holland America Line estimates they spend $364,000 in terms of fuel, food, flowers, piano tuning, supplies, port taxes and spending per visit, per ship. They also work with nearly 100 local vendors to ensure their ships are ready to sail when passengers step on board.

Have you sailed on Nieuw Statendam? Let us know in the comments!