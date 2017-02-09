Holland America Line Teams Up with Oprah on Upcoming Cruises

Cruise News – February 9, 2017

Holland America Line has announced an exclusive partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine that will combine travel with personal growth during a series of cruises in the year ahead.

Oprah Winfrey; O The Oprah Magazine editor at large Gayle King; and others will join the inaugural O, The Oprah Magazine Share the Adventure Cruise setting sail to Alaska aboard ms Eurodam July 15–22, 2017.

“I’m so excited to continue 2017 as my Year of Adventure with another bold, new place I’ve never been before: Alaska!” said Oprah Winfrey.

Four additional O, The Oprah Magazine Adventure of Your Life sailings featuring O Magazine–inspired activities are scheduled aboard select North America ships through 2018:

November 29, 2017 – 11-Day Southern Caribbean Wayfarer roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on ms Koningsdam

March 3, 2018 – 7-Day Eastern Caribbean roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on ms Nieuw Amsterdam

August 11, 2018 – 7-Day Alaska roundtrip from Seattle on ms Eurodam

October 28, 2018 – 7-Day Western Caribbean, ms Nieuw Amsterdam

The O, The Oprah Magazine cruises will feature exclusive programming developed with the magazine’s editors, including editor in chief Lucy Kaylin and creative director Adam Glassman. Members of the SuperSoul 100 — thought leaders and visionaries who use their talents to elevate humanity — will also be on board sharing inspirational ideas and tips for living your best life.

In addition, more than 300 Holland America Line cruises sailing in North America from August 2017 through 2018 will have a variety of engaging, stimulating activities that bring the magazine to life, including meditation, tai chi, healthy cooking demonstrations, an onboard book club, and more.

“We are deeply honored that O, The Oprah Magazine chose Holland America Line as its first cruise line partner to further our shared belief that travel and wellness have the power to open minds, build connections, and inspire shared humanity,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. “Our commitment to providing authentic experiences for our guests is at the forefront of all we do, and this collaboration is going to empower our guests in a whole new way with thought-provoking and enriching activities and content developed together with the experts at O, The Oprah Magazine.”

The magazine will kick off the partnership with a contest in March 2017 awarding three deserving readers the chance to join the inaugural cruise to Alaska with Oprah and Gayle.

Photos: Holland America Line

