Holland America Line Nieuw Statendam Cruise Ship Review

One thing cruisers notice when they sail with Holland America Line is the dedication to eating well and Nieuw Statendam is no exception. Most are quick to say the dining rooms included with the cruise are on par with the specialty restaurants which require a surcharge. There’s a wide variety of dining options for whatever cruisers are craving no matter what time of day (or night) it may be.

It’s impossible to discuss the cuisine on board Holland America Line without mentioning Executive Chef Rudi Sodamin, whose restaurant Rudi’s Sel de Mer is one of the best French brasseries at sea. A particular focus on seafood is what you’ll find at Rudi’s, with towers piled high with crab, shrimp, and octopus and a broiled catch-of-the-day option with your choice of sauce. You may not find a better bouillabaisse anywhere at sea! Unlike on her sister ship, there is a flat fee for dining at Rudi’s on board Nieuw Statendam rather than an a la cart charge.

Another popular restaurant on board Holland America Line ships which found its way to Nieuw Statendam is the always delicious Pinnacle Grill. An intimate dining experience, the Pinnacle Grill is the best place on board the ship for a date night with fantastic surf and turf options on the menu. Start off with lobster bisque or the crab cakes with a sweet chili-mustard sauce before diving into a plate of lamb chops or an 18 oz. bone-in ribeye. If you’re feeling adventurous, Holland America Line President Orlando Ashford has a handpicked signature steak available for an additional charge. But, trust us, this 36 oz. bone-in ribeye is well worth it, particularly to share. Add a lobster tail to any entree for an additional $5.

For Italian-lovers, Canaletto is the best place for fresh pastas and other Italian-inspired seafood dishes. Canaletto has a smaller upcharge than Pinnacle or Rudi’s at only $15 per person.

Those who love cuisines from the Far East need to try Tamarind at least once when cruising on board Nieuw Statendam. The menu features dishes from Japan, China, and other Southeast Asian inspirations and pays a special homage to our planet’s natural elements: water, fire, wood, and earth. Enjoy chilled or hot sake while sampling such delicacies as wok-seared lobster or any number of specialty sushi options.

As mentioned, many find the food in the main dining room to be on par with what you find in the ship’s specialty restaurants so don’t feel like you have to pay more to eat well when sailing on board Nieuw Statendam. The main dining room was designed by master interior designer Adam D. Tihany and offers a diverse menu no matter what time of day. Grand Dutch Cafe is a great place to grab a coffee or a pastry before the day begins.

For those looking for a more casual meal, the Lido Market serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a station-style layout. You can also head over to New York Deli & Pizza and grab a slice of one of the many specialty pies.