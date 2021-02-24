Holland America Cancels Cruises That Depart or Conclude in Canadian for 2021

When Canada banned cruise ships from visiting their ports until 2022, it created a whole host of headaches for cruise lines. We’re now starting to see the repercussions of that decision as Holland America Line has paused all sailings that depart from or conclude in a Canadian port in 2021. The pause includes several Alaska sailings, three Canada/New England sailings and two Pacific Coastal cruises in summer and fall of this year. It also includes all Land+Sea Journeys.

Cruises impacted by this pause in operation are:

Alaska: Cruises through September 2021 to Alaska from all departure ports aboard Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam and Zuiderdam . This also includes any Land+Sea Journeys connected with canceled Alaska sailings.

Cruises through September 2021 to Alaska from all departure ports aboard and . This also includes any Land+Sea Journeys connected with canceled Alaska sailings. Pacific Coastal: Two sailings in early October aboard Koningsdam and Oosterdam .

Two sailings in early October aboard and . Canada/New England: Three cruises aboard Zaandam departing in September 2021.

“Holland America Line, in alliance with our entire industry, is optimistic for the resumption of cruising around North America and worldwide,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “However, we must be practical in our approach by acknowledging the limitations put in place by the current Canadian order that requires us to cancel select sailings. We thank our guests for their patience and understanding and know that they, like us, are eager to see cruising begin again soon.”

There is some good news, however. At this time, Alaska cruises departing from mid-May and sailing roundtrip from Seattle, Washington are not being canceled. Holland America stated that talks are underway with Canadian and United States government authorities to try to find a path forward to keep these sailings on the schedule. Guests on impacted Alaska cruises and Land+Sea Journeys involving a Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, gateway may not move to roundtrip Seattle cruises at this time, as these cruises are not open for sale pending new information and announcements.

Guests Automatically Rebooked in 2022 on Similar Cruise

Holland America Line is currently contacting guests and their travel agents to discuss options for future cruises. Guests on Alaska and Canada/New England canceled departures that are paid in full automatically will be rebooked on an equivalent cruise or Land+Sea Journey in 2022 at the fare paid for 2021 – with all cash and FCC funds moved to the new booking. Replacement 2022 booking confirmations will be automatically sent within 30 days of this announcement.

All cruisers will have the following options:

Paid in Full : Those who have paid in full will be automatically rebooked to the same cruise or Land+Sea Journey in 2022 at the fare paid for 2021.

: Those who have paid in full will be automatically rebooked to the same cruise or Land+Sea Journey in 2022 at the fare paid for 2021. Not Paid in Full : Those with bookings not paid in full may elect to be moved to the same cruise type or Land+Sea Journey in 2022 at the fare paid for 2021.

: Those with bookings not paid in full may elect to be moved to the same cruise type or Land+Sea Journey in 2022 at the fare paid for 2021. A full refund option is also available

Were you booked on one of the affected cruises? Let us know in the comments below.