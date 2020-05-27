fbpx

SEARCH

Welcome Back! U.S. Virgin Islands to Reopen June 1 
Cruise News
159 views
159 views

Welcome Back! U.S. Virgin Islands to Reopen June 1 

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 27, 2020
130 Views
May 27, 2020

Hawaii Tourism: No Cruise Visitors Until Mid-2021

Oahu island, Hawaii

As some tourism boards in the Caribbean and Europe are taking steps towards reopening their countries to travelers, the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism (DBEDT) is going in the opposite direction according to a bullet point buried in their second quarter 2020 Statistical and Economic Report. 

The report, released May 22, states that Hawaii’s economic growth will fall by 12.1 percent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the islands won’t see cruise passengers until at least halfway through 2021. The report also predicts that it will be six years until visitors return to the island at the same levels as 2019. 

According to the Hawaiian Tourism Authority, 142,836 people took a cruise to Hawaii in 2019. 

Bad News for Hawaiian Cruises

The report released by DBEDT focuses on the state’s economics as a whole, but the bullet point regarding cruises was startling and unfortunately, the report didn’t go into detail about why it was the case. 

The Department’s report stated “No cruise visitors until second half of 2021” but didn’t explain if that was a decision made by state officials or simply a forecast regarding the reluctance of people to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Porthole Cruise has reached out to department members for clarification and will report back with any new information. 

Regarding visitors to the islands in general, the report stated: 

Hawaii will welcome 3.4 million visitors in 2020, a decrease of 67.5 percent from the 2019 level. Visitor arrivals will increase to 6.2 million in 2021, 8.3 million in 2022, and 9.4 million in 2023. Visitor arrivals will not reach the 2019 level until 2025, based on the assumptions.

“Hawaii was one of the hardest hit states economically, but is one of the safest states in the nation during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said DBEDT Director Mike McCartney. “While our economy will not recover overnight, Hawaii is well positioned because of our strong human will, innovative spirit and physical infrastructure. We are well positioned to go beyond recovery and evolve into a more balanced and diversified economy.”

We’ll keep an eye on the story and update when more details become available.

Let us know your comments!
############
River Cruising to Basel, Switzerland
Featured
808 views
808 views

River Cruising to Basel, Switzerland

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 20, 2020
CRUISE RECIPE: Cunard Line Scones
Featured
484 views
484 views

CRUISE RECIPE: Cunard Line Scones

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 20, 2020
Best Isolation Vacations For Summer 2020
Cruise Tips
2739 views
2739 views

Best Isolation Vacations For Summer 2020

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 19, 2020
Yaaachts Queen! Cruising the Suez Canal
Cruise Magazine
523 views
523 views

Yaaachts Queen! Cruising the Suez Canal

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 19, 2020

The Latest

Welcome Back! U.S. Virgin Islands to Reopen June 1 
Cruise News
159 views
159 views

Welcome Back! U.S. Virgin Islands to Reopen June 1 

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 27, 2020

There’s good news from one of America’s most popular tourist destinations! The U.S. Virgin Islands will reopen its doors to leisure travelers on Monday, June 1, 2020.…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions