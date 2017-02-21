Guy Harvey to Host Conservation Cruise on Norwegian

Norwegian Cruise Line Partners with Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation to Host Conservation Cruise

Cruise News – Feb. 21, 2017

Norwegian Cruise Line is partnering with the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) and Nova Southeastern University’s Guy Harvey Research Institute to host an ocean conservation-themed cruise on Norwegian Escape this fall. The weeklong cruise will depart October 21, 2017, from Miami, for on an Eastern Caribbean itinerary that includes visits to St. Thomas, Tortola, and Nassau.

Guests on the Guy Harvey Cruising & Conservation sailing will have the opportunity to meet world-renowned marine artist Guy Harvey, participate in events revolving around ocean conservation and education, listen in on expert-led discussions about marine conservation and shark tagging and tracking, enjoy live painting with Guy Harvey, and more. Each day of events will have a theme, from “Guy Harvey Day” to “Save our Sharks.”

“Conservation and sustainability are bedrock values of Norwegian Cruise Line, and the opportunity to further educate guests on the importance of marine conservation to help ensure that future generations will enjoy and benefit from a naturally balanced ocean ecosystem is one that we are incredibly excited about,” said Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Andy Stuart. “Guy Harvey has been an incredible partner and his passion for our oceans is unmatched. We are thrilled to invite guests to join us onboard for this once-in-a-lifetime cruise.”

In addition, there will be a GHOF slot tournament, where the funds from the buy-in will benefit the foundation’s research and conservation initiatives. All attendees of the Cruising & Conservation sailing will also receive special-edition Guy Harvey gifts including one-of-kind items such as a special issue of the Guy Harvey Magazine.

Norwegian Escape, which was christened by Pitbull in Miami in November 2015, features Guy Harvey’s marine life artwork on her hull.

Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line